Shamokin man who allegedly used sword to kill a woman will appear in court June 21

Jun. 13—SHAMOKIN — A preliminary hearing for a 21-year-old Shamokin man accused of stabbing to death a 43-year-old woman with a sword in the city in April will be held on June 21.

Corey Quincy faces homicide charges in the killing of Rhonda Pearce during an altercation allegedly over drugs at Quincy's Vine Street home. Quincy will appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.

The hearing has been continued since Quincy was arrested on April 8 when he allegedly admitted to the murder, according to police.

Quincy is incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail after Gembic denied bail.

Shamokin police say they received a call on April 8 from Quincy's father, who was a patient at a Valley hospital, asking to speak with Police Chief Ray Siko.

When Siko arrived at the hospital, the man said he was concerned about his son because he believed he was using drugs, police said.

When officers arrived at the home, they met with Quincy and asked if Pearce was inside, to which Quincy said she was upstairs, police said.

Siko, other officers and probation officers searched the home and found the woman's body in a bedroom with a blood trail in a hallway.

Siko immediately locked down the home and took Quincy into custody, police said.

Quincy later told police he used a sword to kill Pearce, according to court documents.

Quincy told officers the incident took place at least three days prior and that the stabbing was "terrible," according to court documents.

He told police that the "crime scene" was basically the same as when it occurred three days earlier, other than Quincy dragging the woman's body to a different room next to his bedroom, according to court documents.