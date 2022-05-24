Shamokin man charged with arson

May 24—SHAMOKIN — An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a 25-year-old Shamokin man who faces felony counts of arson after city police say the man started fires at a structure on Fifth and Walnut streets earlier this month.

Joseph Boscolovich Jr., of East Dewart Street, was charged Monday by Police Chief Ray Siko and a warrant for Boscolovich Jr., was granted by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.

Police say firefighters responded to a fire on May 9 at 203 S.Seventh St., after reports of fire in the roof.

An investigation began and Shamokin police say they interviewed several people and gave a description of a man they had seen leaving the area of the fire after it began, police said.

The investigation continued and eventually led to Boscolovich, who was taken into custody on May 10 for questioning, police said.

Boscolovich told officers he was doing demolition at the building, police said.

When police asked Boscolovich about the fire, he allegedly said he was told to "take care of the buildings," according to a criminal complaint.

Police asked him who told him to do it, and allegedly Boscolovich responded by saying, "They needed my help to get rid of these buildings," according to a criminal complaint.

Boscolovich faces three felony counts of arson, felony burglary and criminal trespass and causing or risking a catastrophe.