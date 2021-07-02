UPDATE Shamokin man faces drug charges after 1,725 packets of heroin seized

Jul. 2—A Shamokin man is jailed on $100,000 bail after police and members of the Northumberland Montour County Drug Task Force seized 1,725 packets of heroin and $5,000 in cash Wednesday night.

Brian Villari, 32, of North Marshall Street, is now jailed after appearing before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Thursday afternoon.

According to court documents, in June police received word Villari was known to frequent the downtown area to conduct drug sales.

Police set up a sting operation and watched Villari at 11 p.m. Wednesday before approaching him when his vehicle pulled away from the scene, according to court documents.

Police said they knew Villari had an active warrant out for his arrest in Luzerne County.

Police said when they spoke with Villari he told them he had drugs in his pocket, according to court documents.

When officers told Villari that other law enforcement officials were en route to his Marshall Street home, Villari told police there were more drugs there, according to court documents. When police asked Villari how much, he responded, "a lot," according to police.

Police said Villari voluntarily allowed officers to search his residence.

Villari allegedly told officers he got the drugs from the Philadelphia area, police said.

Villari, who faces felony possession with the intent to deliver, is incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail where he will await a preliminary hearing on the charges.