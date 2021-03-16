Shamokin man jailed, charged with threatening calls to Shikellamy schools

Mar. 16—SUNBURY — A 43-year-old Shamokin man is in jail on $100,000 bail and faces felony terroristic threat charges after police say he made a threatening call to the Shikellamy School District last week.

Jeremy Good, of South Carbon Street, made the threat to the Shikellamy Middle School during a call to the high school on March 11, police said. The call prompted a lockdown of every building in the school district.

Good appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday morning. He was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.

According to police, Good used a Tracfone, a brand of rechargeable mobile phone, purchased March 1 at a department store in Shamokin to call the school district and make claims against the district.

A school official advised Good they could not help him and Good responded by saying he was going to have someone go after them and kill them, police said.

The school district emailed an audio recording of the phone call to police who tracked the call to the rechargeable phone.

Shikellamy schools finished their days on "restricted movement," according to Superintendent Jason Bendle. Restrictive movement for students means students remain in the classrooms they are currently in for the rest of the school day, Bendle said.