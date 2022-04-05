Shamokin man jailed after drug bust

Apr. 5—SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man is jailed on $40,000 cash bail after city police said they found methamphetamine during a search of a city home Sunday.

Christopher Harris, 43, of West Sunbury Street, now faces felony possession with intent to deliver charges, according to court documents.

Harris appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Monday and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $40,000 cash bail.

Harris sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant at the West Sunbury Street home. After the controlled purchase, police were told there was more drugs inside the home, according to police.

Gembic issued a search warrant on Sunday and police said they discovered nine grams of methamphetamine and partial bundles of heroin inside a black toolbox, as well as a digital scale and several unused plastic packets, according to police.

Harris told police he sold drugs to support his own drug habit and because, "everyone likes to make money," according to court documents.

Harris will now appear before Gembic for a preliminary hearing at a later date.