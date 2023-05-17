Shamokin man pleads guilty to 2018 murder of Kasandra Ortiz

May 17—SUNBURY — A 46-year-old Shamokin man charged in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Kasandra Ortiz has pleaded guilty to all 64 criminal counts lodged against him following the 2018 crime.

He entered the plea, which included a confession to third-degree homicide this morning in Northumberland County Court. He will be sentenced in September.

Colon confessed following his arrest to striking Ortiz in the head and face outside her apartment at 409 N. Rock St., Shamokin, on Feb. 26, 2018, and continuing the assault after she was knocked to the ground.

He told police he dragged the bloodied woman to a nearby dirt lot at Rock and Spurzheim streets where he shot her once and left her body before fleeing the scene, according to court documents.

A standoff began after police officers tracked Colon to his top-floor apartment at about 11 p.m. It continued overnight into Feb. 27, ending about 5:30 a.m. when he was struck by a bullet from a state police emergency response team member in an exchange of gunfire. He allegedly fired 11 shots during the seven-hour standoff.

Colon was charged with criminal homicide and 11 counts of attempted homicide of law enforcement officers, as well as 25 felony charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and assault of a law enforcement officer. The remaining charges are misdemeanor counts.

He is being held without bail in the county prison.