Shamokin man sentenced to life for 2020 murder

Dec. 2—SUNBURY — Andre Stone will spend the rest of his life in jail following sentencing by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor on Thursday morning.

In October, Saylor found the 40-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder in the April 2020 killing of his girlfriend, Dawn Latshaw. Stone was sentenced this week.

Saylor presided over the two-day bench trial and said after he heard the evidence, it was clear Stone had the intent to kill his girlfriend.

Stone testified on his own behalf during the trial. He said he was not in the right frame of mind when he walked into the Shamokin Police Department on April 14, 2020, and admitted to Chief Ray Siko he choked Latshaw and then stepped on her neck to make sure she was dead.

"Yes, I killed her," Stone told Siko, according to Stone's audio-recorded interview which was played during the trial.

Stone waived his right to a jury trial in front of his peers and opted instead to have his case heard in a bench trial.

Stone appeared in court Thursday and declined to make any statements to Saylor. Stone's attorney, public defender Michel Showers, spoke to Saylor and said there was nothing he could say to change the sentence.

"I want everyone to know who is reading anything about this case to understand that if they have any mental issues, they should listen to their doctor," he said. "Don't end up like Mr. Stone."

Showers said Stone was not in his right frame of mind because he was not taking medicines for a mental illness for more than a year.

After Saylor announced the sentence, Showers said he would appeal the case to the Superior Court because he believed Stone's mental illness played a part in the murder.

Showers told Saylor at trial that Stone was guilty of third-degree murder but that Stone did not plan to kill Latshaw.

Showers said within 30 seconds of meeting Stone the attorney knew Stone had mental issues.

Saylor delayed sentencing initially in order to allow the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office time to locate friends or family of Latshaw in case they wanted to speak at sentencing.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he was grateful for the verdict.

"The whole situation is tragic as a life was lost to senseless violence, however justice was served," he said.