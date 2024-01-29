Shamokin man wanted by authorities in alleged child abuse case

Jan. 29—SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man is wanted by police after an arrest warrant was issued in connection with a child endangerment case, according to authorities.

An arrest warrant was signed by Shamokin District Judge William Zalinski for Marcus Akers, who police said will face felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children charges after an incident that officers said left a six-month-old child with multiple injuries while in his care.

Shamokin police arrested Emiyaah Blakely, of Shamokin Street, in connection with the case. She has been charged with felony endangering the welfare of children and will appear before Zalinski at a later date for a preliminary hearing.

Officers said Northumberland County Children and Youth officials told police Blakely took the child on New Year's Eve to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, because the child was not acting right.

According to the criminal complaint, the child suffered a broken vertebra and collar bone, along with injuries to the child's eye foot and bridge of the child's nose.

The woman told police that on Dec. 28 she and the child stayed with Akers and that she went to work the next morning and left the child alone with the man, police said.

Akers was not to be left alone with the child, according to children and youth services, police said.

On Dec. 30 the woman followed the same routine and when she returned and Dec. 31 she notices the injuries, according to police.

Blakely allegedly told police during an interview that on Dec. 28 the child was in good health and nothing wrong, according to court documents.

She allegedly told officers she left the child with Akers because she could not find a babysitter, and she had to report to work, police said.

In a second interview on Jan. 20 the woman told police she knew she wasn't supposed to leave the child alone but the child is related to Akers and she wanted the child to see him, police said.

The child is recovering the injuries, officials said.