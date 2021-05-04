Shamokin pair charged with running meth lab

May 4—SHAMOKIN — Two Shamokin residents face felony charges after city police said the pair were operating three active one-pot meth labs out of a city apartment.

John Litchard, 37, and Melissa Temple, 39, were charged Monday by Shamokin police stemming from an April 26 incident during which residents were evacuated and a state police crime unit arrived to the city.

Police said the incident began on April 26 when officers were dispatched to an E. Sunbury Street home to assist state parole agents who were conducting a home visit.

During the stop, agents say they discovered what appeared to be a meth lab, police said.

Police said officers detected an odor of chemicals coming from a partially opened metal container. Police then began to notice various meth-making materials, officers said.

Police cleared the apartment building as a precaution while the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab Team arrived to help with the investigation, officers said.

Litchard and Temple were both taken into custody and both will be arraigned before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.

Both Litchard and Temple face felony charges of possessing pseudoephedrine, precursors and reagents with the intent to manufacture methamphetamine; operating three active one-pot meth labs; and possessing liquified ammonia gas, precursors and chemicals as well as misdemeanor charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, causing or risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.