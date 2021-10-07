Shamokin police chief says 'better safe than sorry' after Tuesday incident

Oct. 7—Shamokin Police Chief Ray Siko and his department will continue to act with caution when receiving information through investigations to ensure the public is safe during incidents, he said.

On Tuesday, the department responded to a disturbance call and while in route began to receive information that possible homicide suspects from out of the area may have been inside a Dewart Street home, Siko said.

Siko, whose department is short-staffed due to retirements earlier this year, also had to have officers deal with more than 10 calls for service that occurred at the same time of the disturbance incidents, he said.

Shamokin police have seven current full-time officers including Siko.

At around 3 p.m. Siko said he called for help from surrounding departments to assist in the 100 block of Dewart Street. The one person who resides at the home was taken into custody and transported to jail, Siko said.

"There is no doubt about it that we were not going to be taking any chances," Siko said. "We have to check everything out and when we get the information as we did, we must check it all and act with caution with everything. We take that information and we have to plan our next move."

Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel, who was at the scene on Tuesday, said she was thankful for the department.

"Our number one priority is safety for everyone," she said. "I am thankful for what our department is doing and I am also thankful for the support we received from surrounding departments. We all would rather be safe than sorry in these situations and this could have been much worse than it was."

When officers arrived, Siko said they began to receive information that led police to believe two murder suspects from Philadelphia and a man from North Carolina wanted for a sexual assault were inside a Shamokin home.

Siko said police began to assemble and they believed "99 percent" of the information they received was accurate, Siko said.

Siko said officers received information there were weapons inside the home and he wanted to make sure the area was secure. Police closed off the block and continued to investigate.

After the incident came to a conclusion, only one person was taken into custody, and three other individuals who had been detained were released, Siko said.