Shamokin police continue investigation into Thursday shooting

Oct. 30—SHAMOKIN — The suspect in Thursday night's shooting in Shamokin remains at large.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, from 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing 140 to 160 pounds and dressed in all black from head to toe. He reportedly fired multiple shots, striking two homes in the unit block of South Franklin Street, between Chestnut and Spruce streets. The incident was reported at 7:36 p.m. to Northumberland County 9-1-1.

Bullet casings were recovered on South Franklin Street as was a .45 caliber Taurus handgun found in a nearby backyard. No injuries were reported.

"We're almost certain that was the firearm that was used," Police Chief Ray Siko said.

"We are still conducting interviews and reviewing multiple (files of) surveillance footage. If anyone has anything and an officer did not talk to you, please feel free to contact us," Siko said.

The station number is 570-648-5708.

According to emergency communications, a woman reported hearing at least three gunshots. Two separate witnesses described the alleged suspect similarly: black male dressed in black clothing with a white stripe on the back of his shoes. One of the witnesses said he was seen pushing a bicycle on Terrace Avenue while walking toward the Rescue Fire Company.

After the gun was found, it was learned it had been reported stolen with the last record of sale in 2007 in Bucks County, according to emergency communications.

The suspect was thought by one witness to have been bitten by a dog as he ran through a backyard and a dog bite victim did show up later at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital. However, Siko said the person treated at the hospital had no connection to the shooting.

The immediate area of the shooting was cordoned off by first responders as police sought information from residents and bystanders including potential video surveillance. Additional police officers were requested, including a state police forensics unit.

Officers from Mount Carmel Borough and Coal, Mount Carmel, and Ralpho townships assisted Shamokin police, according to a news release from the police department. Investigation at the scene of the incident continued until 12:30 a.m., according to the report.

Thursday's shooting is the second in Shamokin in as many weeks. A man suffered a gunshot wound in an incident on Oct. 15 in the 900 block of Orange Street. He was treated at an area hospital and released. A suspect in that shooting has not been apprehended.

Siko said it's not yet known whether the two shootings are connected.

"With everything going on, please stay alert," Siko advised Shamokin residents.