Shamokin police investigating death of infant boy

Oct. 14—SHAMOKIN — Shamokin police are investigating the death of a seven-week-old boy who was found unconscious in a city home and later died at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

A search warrant was applied for by Shamokin police and issued by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Wednesday for a home on South Seventh Street, to collect clothing, bedding and cellular devices, according to court documents.

Shamokin Police Chief Ray Siko responded to the call at around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a child experiencing cardiac arrest, according to court documents.

Multiple interviews were conducted as the child was taken to the hospital, police said. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to court documents.

A woman at the home told police the baby was discovered underneath the arm of another resident of the home who was sleeping, according to court documents. She said the baby's face was completely covered, according to court documents. The woman yelled for the individual to wake up and she told officers she saw the child was blue and unconscious, according to court documents.

Emergency responders were called and when they arrived they took the child to the hospital, according to court documents.

Siko said Wednesday night the investigation is active and ongoing.

Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley is assisting in the investigation, police said.