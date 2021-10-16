Shamokin Police investigating Friday shooting that sent one man to hospital

Oct. 16—SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man is the victim of a gunshot wound following an incident on Friday night in the 900 block of Orange Street in Shamokin, according to a search warrant filed at the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.

Shamokin Police Chief Raymond Siko said there is a person of interest in the shooting but that person is not yet in custody. The public is not in danger, he said.

"We believe this was an isolated incident between the victim and this person," said Siko on Saturday morning. "I don't believe this was random."

The victim's name is known, but not being released by Shamokin police at this time. The individual was transported privately to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Hospital and then medically flown to Geisinger in Danville, but the condition is unknown this morning, Siko said.

The search warrant reveals that Shamokin Police officers were dispatched to 906 N. Orange St., Shamokin, for a report of a gunshot at 8:32 p.m. Friday. Witnesses stated that the gunshots were fired on the 900 block of North Orange Street, according to court documents.

The Northumberland County 911 Center received a phone call from Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital to report a male gunshot victim being admitted to the hospital, according to court documents.

Shamokin Police recovered fired ammunition shells on the street in the 900 block of Orange Street. Police also located a blood trail leading north on Orange Street to Cameron Street, according to court documents.

A review of surveillance video showed a man limping on the street, appearing to be suffering from a gunshot wound, and then entering a vehicle on Cameron Street, according to court documents.

Shamokin police interviewed the victim at the hospital. He told police that he was shot by another man in the 900 block of Orange Street, according to court documents.

A review of other video surveillance showed a black car parked near 906 N. Orange St. and a disturbance occurring on the front porch area of the apartment. The people involved appeared to go in and out of the residence, according to court documents.

Story continues

The occupants of the second floor apartments were not involved in the disturbance or gunshot incident, according to court documents.

In plain view on the front porch of 906 N. Orange St., police reported seeing a glass bottle, a cellular phone and a prescription pill bottle. Police believed the firearm used in the incident, as well as additional evidence, could be located inside the residence, so a search warrant was requested and granted, according to court documents.

The results of the search warrant are not yet filed at the district court, but Siko said a number of items were seized and those are being sorted. The weapon was not recovered, Siko said.

"Today, we're continuing with interviewers, we're following up on every possible piece of information we get," he said. "We're reviewing videos, we're canvassing the area, we're interviewing anyone who comes forward. Anything we get we are following up on immediately."