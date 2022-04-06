Shamokin police net second drug bust in two days

Apr. 6—SHAMOKIN — A man faces felony flight and drug charges after Shamokin police said they were able to recover more than 40 grams of methamphetamine at the scene of a traffic stop in the city.

Gregory Payton, 35, who is listed as homeless, is locked up on $15,000 bail, after appearing before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Tuesday.

Police said they were able to more than 40 grams of methamphetamine during the traffic stop.

Police said they were dispatched at around 8:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a drug sale in the area of Race and Cherry streets.

When they arrived, they spoke to a passenger in the vehicle who police say was Payton, but he provided a fake name, according to police.

Officers said Payton was making movements toward the floor of the vehicle and his pockets and had a hand on a backpack.

Police were able to locate the drugs and Payton was charged. Officers said Payton had known warrants and provided police with a false name.

Police said they also recovered drug paraphernalia, marijuana, heroin and more than two dozen packets of buprenorphine.

This is the second drug bust in as many days after Shamokin police charged Christopher Harris, 43, of West Sunbury Street, with felony possession with intent to deliver charges, according to court documents.

Harris sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant at the West Sunbury Street home, police said. After the controlled purchase, police were told there were more drugs inside the home, according to police.

Payton will now appear before Gembic for a preliminary hearing at a later date.