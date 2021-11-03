Shamokin police receive search warrant in Thursday shooting investigation

Nov. 3—Firearms and ammunition count among items sought by the Shamokin Police Department as Patrolman Wesley Fleming and fellow officers continue an investigation into a shooting Thursday night in the first block of South Franklin Street.

A search warrant issued Monday night by Magisterial District Judge John Gembic shows Fleming seeks firearms, ammunition, clothing matching the shooting suspect's description and electronic devices.

The warrant is for an apartment in the 200 block of East Dewart Street where two males reside. An arrest hasn't been made.

According to the warrant, seven shots were fired by the suspect. The bullets struck the front exterior of 26 S. Franklin St. and neighboring 28 S. Franklin St. The incident was reported at 7:36 p.m. Thursday and an investigation immediately ensued.

Video surveillance from the front of 26 S. Franklin St. shows the suspect dressed in all black clothing head to toe, as initially described by witnesses, the warrant states. The black male was pacing in front of the home, smoking a cigarette and could be heard speaking to someone by cellphone, the warrant states.

The male threatened to shoot the home and while walking backward toward North Franklin Street, he fired seven rounds before walking out of the camera's view, according to the warrant.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, police said.

A woman and man inside 26 S. Franklin St. told police they heard the gunfire and what sounded like bullets striking the home's front, the warrant states. Their neighbor at 28 S. Franklin St. stated she heard the gunfire but didn't witness anything, adding that a young child was in the front living room when the shooting occurred, according to the warrant.

Fleming wrote in the warrant application that seven spent shell casings from a .45 caliber handgun were collected as evidence from in front of the homes along with two freshly smoked cigarettes and two bullet projectiles. Seven bullet holes were identified, Fleming wrote.

A state trooper assisted in identifying and collecting evidence.