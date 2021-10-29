Shamokin Police search for alleged shooting suspect

Oct. 29—SHAMOKIN — Shamokin police continued to search for the suspect of a shooting Thursday in the unit block of South Franklin Street.

There were no reports of injuries.

The shooting was first reported at 7:36 p.m. to Northumberland County 9-1-1 Communications as having occurred between Chestnut and Spruce streets. The caller reported hearing at least three gunshots, according to scanner communications.

The immediate area of the shooting was cordoned off by first responders as police sought information from residents and bystanders including potential video surveillance. Additional police officers were requested including state police.

Police recovered a .45-caliber Taurus handgun from a backyard in the area, according to the emergency feed. Further investigation found it was reported stolen with the last record of sale in 2007 in Bucks County, according to the feed.

A police canine unit was requested by Police Chief Ray Siko to aid in the search for the suspect.

Two separate witnesses described the alleged shooting suspect similarly, as described by police on the 9-1-1 feed: black male dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants with black shoes detailed with a white stripe on the back.

The suspect was observed walking on Terrace Avenue towards Rescue Fire Company, less than a half-mile from the scene of the shooting.

Terrace Avenue is a woodsy street with low lighting that parallels Shamokin Creek. It serves as the in-town portal to the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.