Shamokin police seek public's help in Tuesday afternoon stabbing incident

Jun. 29—SHAMOKIN — A 19-year-old man is hospitalized after Shamokin police said he was stabbed twice Tuesday afternoon in the city. Officers are asking for the public's help in their investigation.

Shamokin Police Chief Ray Siko said police were dispatched to Sunbury and Washington Street for a report of a fight in progress with weapons at around 5 p.m.

When officers were en route, they were called by Northumberland County 911 who said they received calls the group of people had moved to Shamokin and Independence Street, Siko said.

As officers raced to the area, 911 dispatchers called again and said there were multiple people at the Shamokin police station and one of the people was a stabbing victim, Siko said.

Siko said police arrived and found the teen bleeding heavily and immediately called for an ambulance. First responders transported the teen to Shamokin hospital where he was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, by air.

Siko said the male was not able to provide any details of the incident and police are actively investigating as of Tuesday evening.

Siko said he did not have a condition update on the teen and he was not releasing the name of the individual at this time.

"It appears to be an isolated incident," Siko said Tuesday night by phone.

Siko said police are checking for video surveillance from any nearby cameras.

Siko said anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 911.