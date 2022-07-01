Shamokin police still searching for answers in Tuesday stabbing incident

Jul. 1—SHAMOKIN — Shamokin police continue to seek the public's help in identifying the person or persons involved in a Tuesday afternoon stabbing that left a 19-year-old man hospitalized.

Shamokin Police Chief Ray Siko said the victim, who police aren't identifying, is "improving" at Geisinger Medical Center, where he was taken by helicopter.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call us," Siko said Thursday. The number for the Shamokin Police Department is 570-648-5708.

Siko said police were dispatched to Sunbury and Washington Street for a report of a fight in progress with weapons at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers were en route, they were called by Northumberland County 911 who said they received calls the group of people had moved to Shamokin and Independence Street, Siko said.

As officers raced to the area, 911 dispatchers called again and said there were multiple people at the Shamokin police station and one of the people was a stabbing victim, Siko said.

Siko said police arrived and found the teen bleeding heavily and immediately called for an ambulance. First responders transported the teen to Shamokin hospital where he was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, by air.

Siko said the male was not able to provide any details of the incident and police are actively investigating.

Anyone with video surveillance footage or information on the incident is asked to call Northumberland County 911.