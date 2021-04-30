Shamokin woman jailed on $75,000 bail after stabbing

Apr. 30—SHAMOKIN — A 22-year-old Shamokin woman is in jailed on $75,000 bail after she was charged with felony aggravated assault following a stabbing Thursday afternoon.

Armani Perkins, of S. Market Street, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Friday morning and she was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of bail. Shamokin police say she stabbed a man with a "kitchen style" knife.

According to a criminal complaint, officers arrived at the East Sunbury Street location at 12:23 p.m. and were met by the individual made the initial emergency call. The person told officers two males in a blue Jeep arrived, put the victim in the vehicle, and fled east on Sunbury Street, according to police.

Officers traveled to Geisinger-Shamokin Hospital and located the Jeep near the emergency room entrance, police said.

Officers were able to identify the driver as a friend of the victim and police immediately spoke to the victim who had two stab wounds on his right forearm, both were bleeding heavily, police said.

While officers were waiting to speak to the victim, they encountered Perkins at the hospital. Police said she approached officers and stated "it was me."

Perkins was taken into custody and transported to the Shamokin Police Station where officers said she admitted to stabbing the man.

Perkins now faces felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault.