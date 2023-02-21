Shamrock Shake lovers, it's your lucky day. The frozen treat is back on McDonald's menu.

McDonald's Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry return Feb. 21.

Shamrock Shake lovers, your time is now.

The mint-flavored shake, which annually returns to McDonald's menu, will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last, the fast food chain says.

Also back on the menu for a limited time: the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which debuted in February 2020 in honor of the shake's 50th anniversary.

The Shamrock Shake, introduced in 1970, is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, artificially flavored minty green syrup and whipped topping (prices are set by individual restaurants; about $3-$4, depending on size). The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry (about $4) includes blended Oreo cookie pieces mixed in.

A Connecticut McDonald’s owner and operator Hal Rosen created the shake in 1967 to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Even though the Shamrock Shake was introduced more than 50 years ago, it was only in 2012 that the treat became available nationwide.

National Margarita Day 2023: Cheers! Sip on these deals Wednesday at Chili's, On The Border and more

National Pancake Day 2023: Celebrate next week at IHOP with free pancakes. Here's how

McDonald's Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are popular limited-time desserts.

Shamrock Shake calories

In case you are counting calories, a medium Shamrock Shake has 540 calories. An Oreo Shamrock McFlurry has 560 calories.

Cardi B & Offset Meal still on McDonald's menu

Another special menu item still available: The Cardi B & Offset meal, which became available on Valentine's Day.

The Cardi B & Offset Meal from McDonald's

The meal includes a cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and large Coke – Cardi B's preferences – and a Quarter Pounder with Cheese with a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst (Offset's choice), plus a large order of fries and an apple pie ($14.05 at one location in northern Virginia.)

McDonald's will begin offering the Cardi B and Offset Meal for a limited time starting on Valentine's Day. It includes a cheeseburger with BBQ sauce, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, large order of fries, large Coke and large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst drinks, and apple pie. Prices are determined by individual restaurants and could vary.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is a Shamrock Shake? Flavor is back on McDonald's menu for 2023