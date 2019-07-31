Is Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (HKG:1066) Trading At A 46% Discount?

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (HKG:1066) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Step by step through the calculation
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions)
|CN¥1.5b
|CN¥1.9b
|CN¥2.4b
|CN¥2.8b
|CN¥3.2b
|CN¥3.5b
|CN¥3.7b
|CN¥3.9b
|CN¥4.1b
|CN¥4.3b
|Growth Rate Estimate Source
|Est @ 46.3%
|Est @ 33.01%
|Est @ 23.71%
|Est @ 17.2%
|Est @ 12.64%
|Est @ 9.45%
|Est @ 7.21%
|Est @ 5.65%
|Est @ 4.56%
|Est @ 3.79%
|Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 7.81%
|CN¥1.4k
|CN¥1.7k
|CN¥1.9k
|CN¥2.1k
|CN¥2.2k
|CN¥2.2k
|CN¥2.2k
|CN¥2.2k
|CN¥2.1k
|CN¥2.0k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CN¥19.9b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.8%.
Terminal Value (TV) = FCF2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥4.3b × (1 + 2%) ÷ (7.8% – 2%) = CN¥75b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = CN¥CN¥75b ÷ ( 1 + 7.8%)10 = CN¥35.31b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥55.16b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate in the company’s reported currency of CN¥12.2. However, 1066’s primary listing is in China, and 1 share of 1066 in CNY represents 1.137 ( CNY/ HKD) share of SEHK:1066, so the intrinsic value per share in HKD is HK$13.86. Compared to the current share price of HK$7.52, the company appears quite undervalued at a 46% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.974. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer, I've put together three relevant factors you should further examine:
