Is Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (HKG:1066) A Cash Cow?

Two important questions to ask before you buy Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (HKG:1066) is, how it makes money and how it spends its cash. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, 1066 is currently valued at HK$29b. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of 1066’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

Is Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer generating enough cash?

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

After accounting for capital expenses required to run the business, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer is not able to generate positive FCF, leading to a negative FCF yield – not very useful for interpretation!

Does Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer have a favourable cash flow trend?

Can Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer is expected to deliver over time. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 17%, ramping up from its current levels of CN¥1.8b to CN¥2.1b in two years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, 1066 is able to increase its growth rate each year, from -1.4% next year, to 19% in the following year. The overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I suggest you continue to research Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is 1066 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 1066 is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

