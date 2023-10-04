Shane Anderson temporarily steps away from Midway Football program
Shane Anderson temporarily steps away from Midway Football program
Shane Anderson temporarily steps away from Midway Football program
Marc Polmans was two points from closing out the match at a Shanghai Masters qualifier.
A busy Day 1 of postseason action is in the books, with two road teams surprising with victories in Game 1.
Whether it was a slide instead of a score, a late loss of yardage or some other painful collapse, Jorge Martin has the Bad Beat breakdown to close out Week 4.
Krafton India has launched a gaming incubator in the South Asian nation as it seeks to expand the local ecosystem and support the domestic talent looking to enter the fast-growing gaming market. Called Krafton India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), the program aims to support six to 10 teams annually, with the total duration ranging from six months to a year. Krafton India, which recently relaunched the popular mobile title BGMI, said it would look for early-stage Indian startups and those at the conception stage, as well as student teams and independent developers for the KIGI program.
Jonathan Taylor is getting closer to a return.
Whoever wins Saturday will have a leg up in the SEC West race.
Yes, it's possible to pay student loans with a credit card, but it's generally not a good idea. Here's why.
Terry Francona has managed the Cleveland Guardians since 2013.
Umbra, Capella Space and GHGSat are among the seven companies that will provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery, part of an acquisition program that has a maximum potential value of $476 million across all providers. The new awards are under the aegis of NASA’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition Program, which was established by the agency's Earth Science Division to acquire remote sensing imagery from commercial providers to support Earth science research. “This contract will provide a cost-effective means to complement the suite of Earth observations acquired by NASA and other U.S. government agencies, as well as international partners and agencies,” the agency said in a statement.
There’s a laundry list of horror stories about big lottery winners whose golden tickets led to strained family relationships, bankruptcy, prison or even murder.
Novavax gets green light from FDA, awaits CDC recommendation for booster COVID doses.
Sign up for Prime; Get cash back. Dinner's solved. What's not to love?
The soon-to-be-adopted EU Media Freedom Act could lead to users — particularly marginalized groups who are often targeted with hate speech — facing arbitrary content moderation and discrimination. Millions of EU users rely on online platforms to remove content that violates community standards. In practice, EU politicians are requiring “very large online platforms” (VLOPs) like Twitter and Facebook to take specific steps to create a registration portal where media actors can self-declare as independent and regulated providers.
DoorDash has made a name for itself as a restaurant delivery service that has in later years expanded to categories like groceries and convenience store items. As a page on DoorDash's customer support site explains, the amount of the credit varies and will be stated in the offer. Other details about the program, including the markets where the test is available, the number of restaurant participants or revenue share details were not provided, as DoorDash is not ready to publicly announce the offering.
Ja Morant will be suspended for the first 25 games of the season after a string of incidents last season, including two in which he flashed a gun live on social media.
Blake Lively, an OG card-carrying member of the squad, remains a staple while Sophie Turner is a major new addition.
BMW M is making Competition trims the standard M trims, dropping the name. Competition models outsell base models; M Performance will be the middle step below that.
The Bears made a strange decision late in their loss to the Broncos.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin recaps the exploits of a trio of young stars in the making in Week 4.
Caleb Williams and the Trojans weren't the only ones sweating out a near-upset on a Saturday filled with dramatic finishes.