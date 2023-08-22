Shane Beamer delivers good news on South Carolina’s Juice Wells, Trey Knox, Nyck Harbor

Three big names are expected to play in South Carolina’s Sept. 2 against North Carolina, even if they’re considered questionable at this time next week.

Tight end Trey Knox and wide receivers Antwane “Juice” Wells and Nyck Harbor are expected to be ready for the Gamecocks’ first game of the season.

“They all tell me they’re playing and they’re all on track to do so,” head coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday, speaking 11 days before USC’s opener in Charlotte against the Tar Heels.

Knox spoke earlier Tuesday and also indicated he expects to play.

“Oh yeah, he’s playing Week 1,” Beamer said. “He’s playing. He practiced. He scrimmaged last week. Two weeks ago he tweaked his knee and missed two days of practice.”

Wells and Harbor have been battling undisclosed injuries, though Wells’ situation has been described as a lower-body issue.

Freshman linebacker Grayson “Pup” Howard has been battling an unspecified injury but returned to full-go in practice, Beamer said.