Shane Beamer gives update on Antwane Wells injury after South Carolina-UGA game

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said he doesn’t think the first-quarter injury to receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. will be season-ending.

“We’re going to let him see a specialist this week,” Beamer said. “We’ll know a lot more on Tuesday.”

Wells was carted off the field Saturday in the first quarter shortly after scoring a 17-yard touchdown against the No. 1 Georgia. The Bulldogs went on to win the game 24-14..

He finished with two catches for 32 yards on the day.

Wells was seen without his left cleat on as he was driven off the field and was later unable to put any weight on his left leg.

Beamer, during the game, told CBS on the air this about Wells: “He’s done right now, maybe a broken bone in foot. Good news it is the one he had surgery on. He got a screw in it. I doubt he comes back today.”

Wells was the Gamecocks’ leading receiver last season but has seen minimal playing time this season as he was apparently still dealing with coming from the offseason surgery.

South Carolina played Saturday without starting receiver Ahmarean Brown, who did not make the trip to Athens. The Gamecocks started Wells, Luke Doty and Xavier Legette at wideout.

South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) reacts to running back Dakereon Joyner’s touchdown during the second quarter of the Gamecocks’ game at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, September 15, 2023. Sam Wolfe/Special To The State

Here’s #Gamecock WR Juice Wells with his shoe off and getting a ride back into Sanford Stadium



Seems to have an apparent foot or leg injury @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/0tZQtIDNFT — Chaz R Frazier (@Chazf_tv) September 16, 2023