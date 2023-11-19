What Shane Beamer said about USC’s win over Kentucky, O’Donnell Fortune suspension

Head coach Shane Beamer walked into the post-game press conference with his arm around his wife Emily. He kissed her on the top of her head before they parted and he made his way in front of the garnet backdrop.

“First of all, wow,” Beamer said in his opening statement. “What a win. What a testament to the fight of our football team.”

The Gamecocks defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 17-14 Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. A late fumble forced and recovered by Tonka Hemingway with less than two minutes left on the game clock followup up by a tipped pass on the next possession solidified the game in dramatic fashion. On its first three-game win streak of the season, USC has one more contest to finish 2023 and potentially qualify for a bowl: Clemson next weekend.

Here’s what Beamer had to say after the victory:

Addressing O’Donnell Fortune’s absence

Starting cornerback O’Donnell Fortune did not play against Kentucky. Fortune was not on the dress list, and, per Todd Ellis on the radio broadcast, was “suspended for a violation of team rules.”

Beamer confirmed after the game that Fortune was suspended for “a violation of athletic department policy,” adding that he should be back next week.

Fortune missed the first half of South Carolina’s road loss to Texas A&M last month for the same reason: an undisclosed violation of athletic department policy. Beamer said then that Fortune had done “nothing illegal.”

The defense played hard

Beamer said South Carolina didn’t play good defense in October or September, having given up a lot of explosive plays.

But through the month of November, and especially Saturday night, the Gamecocks have turned things around.

South Carolina limited Kentucky to just 14 points. USC also had 46 tackles, six pass breakups and forced two turnovers against UK. Beamer praised the unit’s resolve, adding that the offense didn’t do the defense many favors in terms of capitalizing on big opportunities. The Gamecocks offense won the time-of-possession battle (31:39 to Kentucky’s 28:21), but went 5-for-14 on third down.

“So proud of our defense for all the crap they’ve taken this season,” Beamer said.

“They played their rear-end(s) off tonight.”

He pointed out Jalon Kilgore (who had five tackles and a pass breakup) and Nick Emmanwori (who had an interception, a pass breakup and nine tackles) as defenders who stood out.

Beamer calls out Cockpit

Beamer pleaded with the South Carolina student section after the game Saturday.

His message: “Cockpit, we love you. But if you’re gonna come, please do the whole game. I love you guys, and that end zone was amazing, but we don’t need empty seats in a four-quarter dogfight like that in our student section.”

He conceded that he was nitpicking with that comment, as the crowd was the loudest he can remember of any Williams-Brice crowd he’s experienced since becoming the head coach at South Carolina.

Next South Carolina football game

Who: South Carolina (5-6) vs. Clemson (7-4)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina

Stream: SEC Network