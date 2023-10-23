What Shane Beamer said about Xavier Legette, injured Gamecocks going into Texas A&M

South Carolina’s injury list is turning into a CVS receipt.

Already banged up, the Gamecocks did not get any reprieve this weekend, when South Carolina fell to Missouri, 34-12. And it didn’t take long for USC to get bit again by the injury bug.

While on the kickoff-return team in the first quarter, Legette suffered what head coach Shane Beamer called an “upper-body injury.” After talking extensively with trainers on the sideline, Legette did not return to the game, finishing the day with one catch for 20 yards.

On his Sunday teleconference, Beamer said that Legette was “questionable” to play at Texas A&M on Saturday.

Beamer also said OL Tree Babalade, OL Cason Henry, OL Trovon Baugh, OL Vershon Lee (did not play against Missou) and WR Ahmarean Brown also are questionable.

“I’m not trying to be vague with you guys, that’s literally where we are today,” Beamer told the media. “They were in the training room today — a lot of those guys are getting tests done today. Don’t have the results back yet.

“Certainly we’ll know a lot more on Tuesday. Hopefully a lot of those ‘questionables’ will be ‘probables’ and not ‘doubtfuls.’”

With Lee and Henry out against Missouri, South Carolina could not afford to lose another offensive lineman. But, of course, there was Babalade walking off the field against the Tigers.

That is now the 10th South Carolina offensive lineman to suffer an injury since spring ball began, a ridiculous number that has shown up on the field.

Against Missouri, quarterback Spencer Rattler was sacked six times and the Gamecocks are now allowing almost four-and-a-half sacks per game, tied for 127th in the nation.

“The quarterback got hit way too many times, and I’ve said that way too many times this year,” Beamer admitted. “When you’re as depleted as we are right now — particularly on the offensive line — that makes it tough to (practice).”