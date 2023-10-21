What Shane Beamer said about Xavier Legette, other Gamecock injuries from Mizzou game

South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette left Saturday’s game against Missouri and did not return. He was one of at least three Gamecocks to show up on the postgame injury report.

Head coach Shane Beamer , speaking with reporters afterward, described Legette’s issue as an upper-body injury. A timeline for his return is not yet known, Beamer said.

Starting left tackle Tree Babalade left the game in the second half with a knee issue, Beamer said. Meanwhile, receiver Ahmarean Brown left the game with a hamstring injury, Beamer said.

Missouri won the game 34-12, with South Carolina dropping to 2-5 on the season.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Legette was ruled out of the game in the first half.

The redshirt senior went into the medical tent after a first-half punt return against the Tigers and came out with his helmet off. He spent the remainder of the half on the bench with a towel on his head.

Legette became the top receiver for South Carolina this season after Juice Wells suffered a lingering foot injury that’s sidelined him since the beginning of the season. He was leading the team in receiving with 716 yards entering Saturday’s game.

USC (2-5) plays at Texas A&M next Saturday.