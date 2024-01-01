Shane Beamer says these two USC signees from Georgia are worthy of more attention

As his program locked in the majority of its 2024 recruiting class, a question was posed to Shane Beamer: Who were some new additions that not enough people were talking about?

South Carolina’s football coach quickly zoned in on a pair of players who played their high school ball less than seven minutes apart: Michael Smith and David Bucey.

“Both from Savannah, rival high schools,” Beamer said. “David played for the state championship. Michael was a game away. Both those guys are great players that I think could honestly play on both sides of the ball, if they wanted to.”

They stand out as different types of prospects. Smith is a blue-chipper, a tall and athletic tight end with room to grow. Bucey is one of the lower-rated players in the class, an undersized but active high school linebacker who projects as a safety in college.

The pair even faced off this year, with Smith posting 72 receiving yards and score, plus a pair of tackles, as his Calvary Day team ran up a 42-21 win against Savannah Christian and Bucey. A two-way star himself, Bucey put up 45 yards and a score through the air, plus four tackles and a forced fumble on defense.

“Michael is going to start out at tight end,” Beamer said. “He’s another one that we were in his home a week or two ago. Had multiple SEC schools that were constantly calling, trying to get into the house and see him.

“He could play, I think, defensive end and rush the passer. But he is a really, really talented tight end. Just a big body with athleticism that will continue to grow.”

Smith played a bit on defense in his senior season, but mostly put up big plays on offense with 722 yards and 11 scores on 33 catches.

On film, he just goes over, around and through opponents. He looked like a willing blocker and was athletic enough to play some corner despite being 6-foot-4, 250 pounds.

Bucey was a player who stood out when his team came to South Carolina’s 7-on-7 camp early in summer. The 6-foot, 195-pounder showed fire in the way he competed.

On film, he’s fast, tough and tenacious. He’s not the biggest, but he plays with some fire (even blocking on offense). As a senior, he posted 111 tackles, 17 for loss, with a couple of sacks, and hauled in 52 passes for 769 yards and six touchdowns scores.

“David is a guy that we’re going to start out at safety,” Beamer said. “David’s dad played as Syracuse. ... Awesome guy that’s about work and about the right stuff.

“We offered late, I guess it was in June when we offered him earlier this year. But the more we watched his tape and spring practice video, he was just a guy that is a competition and was just always around the ball.”