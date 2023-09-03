Shane Beamer updates South Carolina’s many injuries from Week 1 loss to UNC

South Carolina had several Gamecocks leave the game with injuries in their season opening loss to North Carolina on Saturday night.

Linebacker Mo Kaba and starting offensive lineman Cason Henry will be “out for a while,” coach Shane Beamer said on his Sunday evening teleconference. He said he’d speak more on Kaba’s injury later in the week.

“Out of respect for him, I’ll comment on that more as we get into the week,” Beamer said of Kaba.

Kaba, who suffered from an ACL tear Week 2 of South Carolina’s 2022 season, limped off the field in the first quarter and was visibly upset. He returned to the sideline on crutches in the second half.

Kaba earlier Sunday posted this to X (formerly Twitter) but has since deleted it: “Just can’t never go my way don’t matter how hard I try.”

Top receiver Antwane Wells, starting safety Nick Emmanwori and Ahmarean Brown all left the game and didn’t return.

Wells and Emmanwori are both questionable to play this week against Furman.

“We’re beat up to say the least,” Beamer said.

Wells had one target in the first half and was ruled out for the second, Beamer told ESPN. Wells had been battling a lower-body during fall camp, but Beamer said the receiver was ready to play throughout the week.

Emmanwori came off the field with a hamstring injury on the first play of the game. He came back for one snap before sitting out the rest of the contest.

Markee Anderson, who was listed on South Carolina’s depth chart as a backup guard, did not travel with the team. Beamer said Anderson “had a little bit of a setback late in the week” that prevented him from coming to Charlotte.

Anderson is questionable and Brown is probable to play this week, Beamer said.