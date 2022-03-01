Shane Hagerman sentenced to 30 years on second-degree murder

Mar. 1—WELCH — A man who was charged with first-degree murder after a Thanksgiving 2018 shooting and later found guilty of second-degree murder was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison.

Shane Eric Hagerman, 26, of Iaeger appeared for sentencing before Circuit Court Judge Rudolph Murensky. Hagerman was arrested after the Nov. 22, 2018 shooting death of 41-year-old McKinley Addair of Raysal.

Addair was found outside Hagerman's home, investigators with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment said then. Addair had an apparent gunshot wound to the neck, and a shotgun was recovered.

Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett said that Hagerman was tried in November 2021 and found guilty of second-degree murder. Judge Mursensky sentenced Hagerman to 30 years in prison.

Puckett said that according to state statue, Hagerman must serve 10 years of his sentence before he becomes eligible for parole. With credit for good behavior, he could discharge his sentence in 15 years.

Hagerman, who was on bond, was taken into custody after being sentenced, Puckett said.

