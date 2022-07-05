Shane M. Skelly, 30, allegedly created child pornography of sexual contact with 2-year-old

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Bail remains at $250,000 for a 30-year-old man accused of creating child pornography from his alleged sexual contact with a toddler.

Judge Nanette DeGarmo VonAllman declined to lower the bond for Shane M. Skelly of New Philadelphia on Tuesday in New Philadelphia Municipal Court.

Public defender Brandy Thorne asked the judge to lower Skelly's bail. She said he has a job and could live with his brother, who has no children in his home. She said Skelly would submit to pretrial supervision and wear a location monitoring device.

Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Ryan Styer asked for the bond to stay at $250,000. He said the potential life sentence could provide an incentive for the defendant to flee. He asked the judge to consider the nature and circumstances of the crimes, and the weight of the evidence against Skelly.

"The weight of the evidence is that the defendant has fully confessed to everything he's charged with, and then some, because there are more charges to come," Styer said. "The nature of the evidence against him, suffice it to say, is that he molested a 2-year-old child. He used that opportunity to create child pornography. He's said that he shared that."

The prosecutor said Skelly demonstrated a tendency to avoid accepting responsibility for his crimes when he tried to throw his device into a bathtub when confronted by New Philadelphia police Capt. Ty Norris.

Styer said Skelly presents an inherent risk to any community in which he lives.

Skelly waived his right to a preliminary hearing in municipal court Tuesday. The judge sent his case to Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court, where the grand jury will decide whether to indict him.

Skelly is charged with gross sexual imposition, pandering sexually-oriented matter and child endangering in connection with the same child, who was 2 years old and 3 years old in the time frame when the alleged offenses occurred, April 25, 2020 to April 25, 2021. He is charged with evidence tampering.for actions allegedly taken June 24 while he knew an investigation was occurring or likely.

The gross sexual imposition charge carries a specification that the defendant is a sexually violent predator. If a judge finds the specification is true, it would increase the potential penalty to some version of an indefinite life sentence, Styer said.

VonAllman ordered Skelly to have no contact with two children, ages 3 and 5, and a woman. The judge ordered his mother to give Skelly's handgun and knives to New Philadephia police while the charges are pending against him. Skelly is prohibited from using alcohol and illegal drugs.

Skelly's bail includes a surety feature, meaning he could be released from the Tuscarawas County Jail if he can pay $25,000 for a bond.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Man accused of creating pornography from sexual contact with child, 2