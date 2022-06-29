Shane M. Skelly, 30, charged with sex offenses against toddler

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 30-year-old city resident has been charged with gross sexual imposition for allegedly having sexual contact with a toddler.

Shane M. Skelly is also charged with pandering sexually-oriented matter and child endangering in connection with the same child, who was 2 years old and 3 years old in the time frame when the alleged offenses occurred, April 25, 2020 to April 25, 2021.

Skelly is also charged with evidence tampering.for actions allegedly taken June 24 while he knew an investigation was occurring or likely.

More: Child abuse increases in pandemic

The gross sexual imposition charge carries a specification that the defendant is a sexually violent predator. If a judge finds the specification applies, it could increase the potential penalties or limit the judge's sentencing to the more severe penalties.

New Philadelphia police filed the charges in New Philadelphia Municipal Court on Monday.

Skelly is being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail, with bail set at $250,000 by Acting Judge Christine Weimer at his initial court appearance Tuesday. She ordered the defendant to have no contact with the protected person or any of their family members.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Man, 30, charged with having sexual contact with child, ages 2 to 3