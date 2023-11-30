Shane MacGowan, frontman of The Pogues, dies aged 65

Shane MacGowan, the frontman of The Pogues, has died at the age of 65.

The singer, who was best known for the 1987 festive hit Fairytale of New York, had been receiving care in St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin for an infection, but was discharged last week.

His wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, wrote on Instragram that MacGowan had “gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese”.

She wrote: “I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures.

“There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world.

“Thank you thank you thank you thank you for your presence in this world you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music.

“You will live in my heart forever. Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much. You meant the world to me.”

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.