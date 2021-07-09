Shane Meehan charged in hospital bed

Jul. 9—The man accused in the shooting death of Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency was formally charged in his hospital bed today.

According to a federal court document, Shane M. Meehan, 44, was advised of his rights, nature of the charges against him and possible penalties during an initial hearing conducted at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Craig McKee noted Meehan "was not fully capable to participate in the hearing due to his physical discomfort and the administration of pain medication."

Meehan is charged with premeditated murder of a federal agent, and he faces up to life prison if convicted.

Meehan was hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a gun battle with FBI agents Wednesday afternoon at the FBI's office in Terre Haute. The government alleges Meehan shot and killed Ferency, an FBI task force office, sometime before 2:15 p.m.

Another FBI agent, hearing the gunfire outside, responded and fired at the gunman. Ferency succumbed to his wounds.

Meehan was able to drive from the scene in his pickup truck and was later located at the hospital where he sought medical treatment for gunshot wounds.

A criminal complaint was filed Thursday against Meehan. Federal defense attorneys have been appointed.

In his minutes of the hearing, McKee noted defense counsel must file a status report every Friday updating the court on Meehan's "readiness to appear in court and to fully participate in future proceedings."

Judge McKee granted the government's request for detention of Meehan, who is in custody of the U.S. Marshal pending further court hearings.

