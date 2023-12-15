Shane Rawley, former major leaguer and longtime Sarasota resident, publishes first novel

Former major league pitcher, Sarasota resident writes book

Former major league pitcher Shane Rawley, a longtime Sarasota resident, has published his first novel, "Peter Cobb: Three Strikes, You're Out", and is holding a book signing on Saturday at Shaner’s Pizzeria in Gulf Gate.

Rawley's novel begins as the story of a Vietnam War veteran and gifted major league player who had his dreams and aspirations snatched away on the playing field in 1975. Rawley will sign copies of the book from 1-2:30 p.m. at Shaner’s Pizzeria, 6500 Superior Ave., Sarasota. A portion of book sales will be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties. There also will be free pizza.

Rawley, 68, pitched 12 seasons in the majors (1978-89) for the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and Minnesota Twins. He was selected to the National League All-Star team in 1986 as a member of the Phillies. "Peter Cobb: Three Strikes, You're Out" is published by Mermaid and available at Amazon.com.

USF Sarasota-Manatee names former FBI agent to security

Scott McMillion, a 25-year FBI agent with experience in investigative and supervisory roles, including following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, has been named assistant director of campus security and safety at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee.

In his new job, McMillion will continue to apply the emergency and crisis management experience he gained at the FBI and earlier with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. McMillion, who holds a master’s degree in forensic science, was part of the team that sifted through debris from the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

"Scott comes to USF with a wealth of skills and experience that will help strengthen the already stellar safety record of our campus," said Eddie Beauchamp, regional vice chancellor for business and financial affairs at USF Sarasota-Manatee.

McMillion has filled multiple supervisory roles at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., including as unit chief in the Violent Crimes Against Children Division. He most recently served as the FBI’s chief diversity officer and as deputy assistant director overseeing FBI training programs.

Englewood Methodist Church set for 32nd annual Christmas dinner

The 32nd annual Englewood Methodist Church free Christmas community dinner will be held on Dec. 25 from noon to 3 pm. at Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn. Donations are welcome but not required.

This year's dinner returns to the Hall and includes holiday music. No reservations are necessary. Volunteers will greet and seat guests for a menu that includes roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, green beans, and pumpkin pie.

A shuttle service will be available from handicapped and other parking spaces. The dinner is led by Grace and Dick Talada with 450 volunteers who expect to serve 2,200 meals, including carry-out and homebound-delivery. For homebound delivery, call 941-474-5588, ext. 101, by Dec. 20. For other inquiries, visit englewoodmethodist.com or call 941-474-5588 Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Holiday matching gift challenge for Suncoast Humane Society

The Suncoast Humane Society has received a $100,000 matching challenge gift from anonymous donors to help the shelter expand rescue efforts, provide medical care, and offer care for animals in need.

"When thoughts of celebration and fellowship abound this holiday season, we are touched and so very grateful for those who remember the most vulnerable animals," Suncoast Humane Society CEO Maureen O’Nell said. "It is a true reflection of the generosity of our community.”

Suncoast Humane Society, a nonprofit, no‐kill organization, has served animals and people as a regional resource since 1971. Contributions, no matter the size, will be matched dollar‐for‐dollar. To make a donation, visit humane.org or mail a check to Suncoast Humane Society at 6781 San Casa Drive Englewood, FL 34224.

Around and about

More than 40 volunteers for Turning Points in Bradenton, including Sandy Alvelo, right, distributed more than 700 winter coats to families and individuals on Dec. 2 as part of the organization's annual One Warm Coat Giveaway. The national organization, One Warm Coat, works with more than 1,500 nonprofits and schools each year. Partners for the event included the Blessing Bags Project, Aetna, Humane Society of Manatee County, CareerSource Suncoast, Elite/Cricket Wireless, Goodwill Manasota, ArchWell Health, and Manatee PAL.

· The Bradenton Riverwalk Holiday of the Arts Festival is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverwalk Park, 452 Third Ave. W. Admission is free. The festival features more than 100 artisans from Florida and across the United States with handmade artwork, including painting, photography, sculpture, metalwork, digital art, jewelry, glass, ceramics, woodworking, mixed-media, fiber art, and metalwork. paragonfestivals.com.

· The Suncoast Humane Society (6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood), Palmetto Adoption Center (305 25th St. W.), and Cat Town Adoption Center (216 Sixth Ave. E., Bradenton) are waiving adoption fees on Saturday and Sunday as part of the Petco Love Mega Merry Adoption Weekend. megamerry.com/tampa.

· The Manatee County Fair (Jan. 11-21) is selling tickets online for the first time in the fair’s 108-year history. Tickets can be purchased at a discount at manateecountyfair.com and clicking on “Buy Tickets” at the top of the page. For more about the fair, visit manateecountyfair.com and facebook.com/manateecountyfair.

Submissions by Margi Dawson, Yvonne Hebda, Marc Masferrer, Caroline McCoy, Samantha Jacob, Hillary Reynolds, Samantha Jacob, and Nick Azzara.

