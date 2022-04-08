Shanghai bankers and traders hunker down as lockdown intensifies

Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh
·3 min read

By Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Bankers and traders are hunkering down in offices in Shanghai, sleeping on camping beds and living off instant noodles or boxed meals to keep China's financial centre running amid a longer-than-expected lockdown against COVID-19.

While the wheels of Shanghai's financial markets are mostly still turning, there are signs that the city's extended lockdown is causing some interruptions, including the suspension of some stock market listing plans, and yuan trading volume falling to more than two-year lows.

Employees bedding down in offices were given air mattresses, pillows and blankets, and were relying on limited facilities. "Colleagues have to share a shabby shower room in the building," a foreign banker who declined to be named said.

Since March 28, an estimated 20,000 financial professionals and other workers have shut themselves in office towers in Shanghai's Lujiazui district, after the city started a lockdown for virus testing.

The strict movement curbs on residents in Shanghai's east, supposed to only last for four days, were later extended city-wide, with no end in sight.

For Shanghai's state-dominated financial sector, ensuring business continuity during the lockdown is an objective it cannot afford to miss.

Bank of Communications Chairman Ren Deqi urged employees at an internal meeting on Tuesday to avoid business shutdowns, likening the political mandate to a "military order".

Camping beds and tents were set up in offices and meeting rooms to allow overnight stays by staff on duty, according to photos shared by the lender, China's fifth-biggest.

State-owned brokerage Haitong Securities Co said its Chairman Zhou Jie had opted to stay with 150 key staff in their offices to help ensure smooth operations. The company urged its staff who were Communist Party members to "charge ahead" in the fight against the virus.

FINANCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Shanghai on Friday announced a record 21,000 new cases and a third consecutive day of COVID-19 testing for its 26 million residents.

The city's key financial infrastructure operators, including forex centre Foreign Exchange Trade System, bank card processor China UnionPay, and the Shanghai clearing house, have all unveiled contingency measures to keep businesses running.

Shanghai is also home to numerous brokerages and asset managers, and the city processed around 2,500 trillion yuan ($393 trillion) of financial transactions last year.

Hedge fund manager Shen Yi said he and several employees had to stay in the office during the lockdown to ensure smooth trading and regulatory compliance, with a focus on risk management.

The city-wide lockdown restricted access to the back-up office of his firm, Shanghai Shenyi Investment Co, so he was considering setting up a new office outside Shanghai, said the former Goldman Sachs trader.

Yet bankers and traders said access to food and other essentials such as bottled water had not been an issue, as companies and local government had prioritised supplying them, helping avoid the shortages affecting many other residents.

Shen said a caterer sends boxed rice lunches every day. "We just eat a bit more simply," he said.

It is a scenario that some traders who were working from home - and having to figure out their own meals - said they were starting to envy.

"To be honest, I am rather worried about getting food and vegetables these days, not work," said one such trader who declined to be named.

($1 = 6.3637 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by David Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • GM keeps plants running in China by asking workers to live in factory, sleep on floors

    GM's joint venture in Shanghai asks workers to live in the plant to keep production going as the city goes on lockdown.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Shanghai on Wednesday made concessions on an unpopular COVID isolation policy that has separated children from their parents and sparked a public outcry, but extended a citywide lockdown that has left some residents struggling to buy food. The lockdown of China's most populous city, which started in parts of Shanghai 10 days ago and has now confined nearly all of its 26 million residents at home, has massively disrupted daily life and business. Shanghai is distributing to residents millions of boxes of traditional Chinese medicine, such as herbal products and flu capsules, which it says can treat COVID.

  • Shanghai COVID measures target international flights - sources

    Chinese authorities are telling foreign airlines they must have more empty seats on international flights when they arrive at Shanghai's Pudong airport, sources said on Thursday, as part of measures to prevent the importation of COVID-19 cases. Shanghai, China's financial hub and its most populous urban centre, is grappling with the country's largest COVID outbreak, locking down nearly all of its 26 million residents and massively disrupting daily life and business. Two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that flights arriving into Shanghai from abroad would have to have a load factor - an airline industry measure of seat occupancy - of just 40% from next Monday till the end of the month.

  • Non-EU airlines liable for compensation for delays, EU's top court says

    The EU's top court on Thursday cleared the way for passengers to seek compensation for delayed flights from non-EU airlines operating flights on behalf carriers from within the bloc. The ruling from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) is the latest to boost passengers' rights to be reimbursed for flight delays or cancellations. The flight was entirely operated by United Airlines.

  • Five things to know about the newest Russia sanctions

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a sweeping new wave of sanctions targeting the closest members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, two of his daughters and top Russian financial institutions. The administration said the sanctions are a direct response to horrors uncovered in Ukrainian cities and towns outside Kyiv following the Russian retreat.…

  • Shanghai’s eight-day lockdown is stretching into weeks

    It started as a short quarantine but now 26 million people are unable to leave their homes indefinitely.

  • She’s richer than the Queen, but Rishi Sunak’s wife avoids UK tax as India is her ‘final resting place’

    Rishi Sunak’s wife has avoided paying UK tax because she regards India as her “final resting place”, The Telegraph has learnt.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel Has an Unpleasant Message For Buffett, Dimon

    Bitcoin has always divided the old guard and the young guard of finance. It has often been presented as a fight between Wall Street and the people, or in a more recent version Wall Street against the young amateur traders of Reddit. The reason for this clash is that the old guard is supposedly opposed to the emergence and flourishing of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, because this new industry is disrupting traditional finance.

  • The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

    Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Building your retirement account to $1 million may seem like a tall order if you're starting with just $150,000. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often overlooked as a way to grow a retirement account, but they can be a great way to turn $150,000 into $1 million or more. REITs invest in real estate and real estate-related securities, allowing investors to not only diversify their portfolio in real estate but also earn reliable dividends, which can help boost your retirement savings' growth.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • Three things to take care of when you retire—your future self will thank you for it

    Doing these three big tasks soon after you retire can go a long way toward helping your money and your health go the distance.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Related: 11 Ways Warren...

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • Russia says it sent $650 million bond payment in rubles after US Treasury blocked dollar transfers

    Ratings agencies have said that payment in rubles on dollar bonds would put Russia in a technical default.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Technology stocks have led the market correction in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has recovered from its year-to-date (YTD) lows, but remains over 8% down in 2022. The companies below have posted impressive results, which could lead to market outperformance.

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • The Pros and Cons of Waiting Out the Hot Housing Market

    The pandemic put only a temporary damper on the housing market, as the market rebounded robustly, hotter than ever, particularly in 2021. As we've rolled into 2022, the market is starting to simmer...

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Investing in cannabis stocks can seem riskier than it really is. After all, support for the legalization of marijuana is at an all-time high, with more than 90% of Americans believing that cannabis should be legal for either medicinal or recreational use, according to a Pew Research survey last year. Three marijuana stocks that are among the best to buy and hold right now are Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), and Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF).