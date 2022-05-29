Shanghai to cancel restrictions to resume work, introduce policies to support economy

·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, a city official said on Sunday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began some two months ago, and will also introduce policies to support its battered economy.

China's commercial hub of Shanghai reported a broad decline in its economy last month as COVID-19 outbreaks prompted stringent restrictions and lockdowns, impacting manufacturing to retail sales and its property sector.

Now, the city government will revise guidelines for epidemic prevention and control of returning to work, cancel "unreasonable restrictions" on the resumption of work and production for enterprises and remove a "white-list", Vice Mayor Wu Qing told a news briefing, referring to a list of companies that are allowed to resume work.

City officials said the measures to boost the economy aimed to help enterprises and promote consumption. They include accelerating the issuance and use of local government bonds, asking banks to renew loans for small and medium sized enterprises and establishing a green channel for approving real estate projects.

The city will also reduce some passenger car purchase taxes to spur auto consumption, and increase the quota of license plates for passenger cars by 40,000 this year. Shanghai had issued 135,000 of such license plates in 2021.

All these measures, combined with others that were rolled-out at the end of March, is estimated to reduce over 300 billion yuan of financial burden as a result of the pandemic for market players for the full year, said Hua Yuan, deputy secretary general of Shanghai's municipal government.

"In short, we will do our best to help all kinds of enterprises... and work together to restore and revitalize Shanghai's economy," said Wu.

"Although the pandemic had a great impact on Shanghai's economy and society... The long-term positive trend of Shanghai's economy has not changed."

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Ma Rong and Emily Chow; Editing by William Mallard and Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shanghai to lift 'unreasonable' curbs on firms, Beijing eases restrictions

    Shanghai said on Sunday "unreasonable" curbs on businesses will be removed from June 1 as it looks to lift its COVID-19 lockdown, while Beijing reopened parts of its public transport as well as some malls and other venues as infections stabilised. Shanghai, China's most populous city, will end many conditions for businesses to resume work from June 1. Shanghai will ask banks to renew loans to small and medium firms worth a total of 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) this year.

  • Shanghai lockdown: Residents demand release, and some get it

    Residents in China's largest city of Shanghai have become bolder in demanding the lifting or easing of coronavirus restrictions that have left millions locked up in their compounds for almost two months

  • Praying for those in need allows God to help, and can inspire us to be kind, generous

    When we offer thoughts and prayers, do we keep that promise? Statesman religion columnist Glenna Christensen writes about it.

  • WHO says 650 probable cases of acute child hepatitis reported so far

    As of May 26, 650 probable cases have been reported to WHO from 33 countries, with 99 additional cases pending classification, according to the WHO study. Health authorities around the world are probing a mysterious increase in severe cases of hepatitis - inflammation of the liver – in young children that has resulted in at least nine deaths. U.S. health officials said last week that infection with adenovirus, a common childhood virus, is the leading hypothesis for recent cases of severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children.

  • Russian troops storm city amid bombardments in eastern Ukraine

    Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in close-quarter combat as Moscow's soldiers attempted to gain strategic footholds in eastern Ukraine.

  • Senate releases draft retirement savings legislation in line with Secure Act 2.0

    The Senate has its eye on bolstering retirement savings, months after the House approved the Secure Act 2.0. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, also known as HELP, released a legislative draft that would encourage Americans to save more in emergency and retirement accounts as well as gain more widespread access to employer-sponsored accounts if they don’t already have one. The proposal is called the Retirement Improvement and Savings Enhancement to Supplement Healthy Investments for the Nest Egg Act, otherwise known as the RISE and SHINE Act.

  • In the east, Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed 7 attacks, destroying 1 tank and 6 vehicles belonging to occupying forces

    KATERINA TISHCHENKO - SATURDAY, MAY 28, 2022, 21:35 On the Donetsk and Luhansk fronts on Saturday, fighters of the Joint Forces Operation repulsed 7 attacks by Russian occupying forces. Fighting continues at 3 locations.

  • On Memorial Day, let’s think of all the young men who died in war far too young

    OpEd: Wherever we were in those years, and whatever we were doing, the Vietnam War formed the horrific backdrop of our lives.

  • N. Korea moves to soften curbs amid doubts over COVID counts

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials discussed revising stringent anti-epidemic restrictions during a meeting Sunday, state media reported, as they maintained a widely disputed claim that the country’s first COVID-19 outbreak is slowing. The discussion at the North’s Politburo meeting suggests it will soon relax a set of draconian curbs imposed after its admission of the omicron outbreak this month out of concern about its food and economic situations. Kim and other Politburo members “made a positive evaluation of the pandemic situation being controlled and improved across the country,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.

  • Apple’s iPhone 14 Production Could Be Worse Than Feared, JPMorgan Says

    JPMorgan expects fewer iPhone 14 units to be built in 2022 than the previous iPhone 13 model built in 2021.

  • Equilibrium/Sustainability — E-bikes boost Ukrainian resilience

    Ukrainian fighters are harnessing the silent speed of electric bikes to try to outwit Russian invaders as the ongoing war continues to ravage their country. Electric bikes — which have a top speed of 55 miles per hour and are fairly quiet — have become key support tools for reconnaissance missions, demining operations and medical deliveries in battling Russia,…

  • President Joe Biden Preparing To Make Announcement On Student Loans: Reports

    Biden is preparing to announce his plan to forgive up to $10,000 of student debt for those who qualify based on their income, according to The Washington Post.

  • Mother's crumb of comfort after losing one of her triplets in Senegal fire

    Anta Ba arrived at the gate of the Tivaouane hospital in western Senegal early on Thursday to breastfeed her baby daughter, the only one of her triplets not discharged because she was still considered too weak. But a guard stopped her and told her that there had been a fire in the neonatal unit.

  • Liverpool players’ families caught up in Paris chaos, reveals Andy Robertson

    Thousands of supporters missed the kick-off against Real Madrid, which was delayed by 36 minutes.

  • Poland eyes 500 American rocket launchers to boost its artillery forces

    Warsaw has pushed forward a number of acquisition programs since the outbreak of Russia’s war against Ukraine, with most of the contracts going to American suppliers

  • Flea Gets Sent to a Galaxy Far, Far Away on New ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

    The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist — and frequent actor — plays a bounty hunter tasked with a nefarious job (spoilers ahead!)

  • India withdraws warning on national biometric ID after online panic

    India on Sunday withdrew a warning not to share photocopies of the national biometric identity card after the announcement caused widespread panic on social media. The Aadhaar card, which has a unique number tied to an individual's fingerprints, face and eye scan, aims to block theft and leakage in India's welfare schemes. The press information bureau withdrew the warning two days after issuing it, saying the release was published in the context of an attempt to misuse an edited Aadhaar card, and was being withdrawn "in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation."

  • Opinion: Texas needs to win games this fall to prove it's the right fit for Arch Manning

    The Longhorns - eternally underwhelming - are on the clock to show they are national title contenders and the right spot for nation's No. 1 recruit.

  • China-West rivalry hits the Pacific as Wang Yi comes calling with security deals

    The Pacific islands are fast becoming a new front in geopolitical rivalry, with the US, China and Australia all stepping up engagement with the strategically important region. In the latest event highlighting bitter China-US rivalry over Pacific influence, Fiji became the first country in the region to join the Washington-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), with the White House announcing the move just days ahead of a visit to the island nation by the Chinese foreign minister. The IPEF,

  • United Airlines sees big lift at SFO for Memorial Day weekend; more international flights coming in early June

    United Airlines said its expected passenger traffic over Memorial Day weekend at San Francisco International Airport is up nearly 30% compared to a year ago. Over the holiday weekend, United will operate about 200 daily departures at SFO from Thursday to Tuesday, expecting to carry nearly 280,000 passengers to and from the Bay Area. Strong travel demand means planes this weekend are flying more than 80% full, United (Nasdaq: UAL) said.