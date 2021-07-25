Shanghai cancels flights as China braces for Typhoon In-fa

·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai's two international airports canceled all flights and authorities banned outdoor activities Sunday as eastern China braced for the arrival of Typhoon In-fa.

In-fa was forecast to hit Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, on Sunday afternoon, with rainfall of 250-350 millimeters (10 to 14 inches), the national weather bureau announced.

“People should not willingly go outdoors,” the bureau said.

The typhoon earlier dumped rain on Taiwan and knocked down tree branches but no deaths or injuries were reported. It was packing sustained winds of 155 kilometers (95 miles) per hour with gusts up to 191 kph (120 mph).

Hundreds of flights at Shanghai Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao airports were canceled and more were expected to be canceled on Monday, state TV reported on its website. Shanghai closed parks and the riverfront Bund district, a popular tourist area.

The international airport in Hangzhou, southwest of Shanghai, also canceled flights.

Train service to Ningbo, a port city south of Shanghai, was suspended, according to state TV. The Zhoushan Bridge that connects islands near Ningbo was closed. Schools, markets and businesses in Zhejiang province were ordered earlier to close.

On Saturday, large container ships were moved from Yangshan Port in Shanghai, one of the world’s busiest shipping centers. State TV said a ship lock in Nantong, which abuts Shanghai to the north, stopped releasing vessels into the Yangtze River.

Meanwhile in central China, the death toll rose to 58 after record rains hit the major city of Zhengzhou on Tuesday, state TV reported. The rains flooded a Zhengzhou subway tunnel where at least 12 people died, knocked out power to a hospital and other buildings and left streets filled with mud.

Rescuers used bulldozers and rubber boats to evacuate residents of areas that still were underwater, according to the Shanghai news outlet The Paper.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Typhoon In-Fa sweeps towards China after flooding chaos

    Typhoon In-Fa is expected to make landfall on Sunday, days after floods devastated central areas.

  • Typhoon to bring heavy rains to Taiwan, China over weekend

    A typhoon is forecast to bring heavy rains to Taiwan and coastal China over the weekend, days after the worst flooding on record in a central Chinese province caused at least 51 deaths. Forecasters say Typhoon In-fa is moving toward China and expected to make landfall in Zhejiang province either Sunday afternoon or early Monday morning. Fujian province to the south has issued similar orders.

  • Barnes HR, Jansen bounces back as Dodgers edge Rockies 1-0

    Austin Barnes homered early, Kenley Jansen preserved the lead late and the Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night. Jansen had blown saves against the San Francisco on Wednesday and Thursday, but pitched a scoreless ninth for his 22nd save in 26 opportunities. Manager Dave Roberts said he was happy that Jansen came out out of the bullpen to cheers instead of being booed.

  • 'Shame of the world': Hundreds stage anti-Olympics rally in Tokyo ahead of opening ceremony

    One protester carried a placard calling for the Olympics to be 'crushed'.

  • China's Yang takes first gold at uneasy Tokyo Olympics

    Hardly half a day passed before politics, the pandemic and blistering heat impacted events across the Tokyo Olympics. China's Yang Qian, at least, stayed right on target. Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina of Russia to win the first gold medal of the Tokyo Games in the women's 10-meter air rifle Saturday.

  • Biden's response to China hack seen as tepid due to US economic ties with Beijing

    When the White House announced President Joe Biden rallied American allies to condemn China's state-sponsored hacking, many in Washington were perplexed as he bypassed more punitive measures.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Trump is relentless in election fabrications

    In mid-May, partisan investigators hired by Arizona state lawmakers backed off their allegation that the state's most populous county had destroyed its 2020 election database. At an event Saturday, former President Donald Trump presented the debunked allegation as a key piece of evidence that the state's electoral votes were stolen from him in 2020. It was one of a number of fabricated and familiar stories Trump told the crowd in his relentless effort to deny the well-established legitimacy of his defeat at the hands of President Joe Biden.

  • Yahoo Sports Tokyo Olympics TV schedule: How to watch the opening ceremony

    The Olympics are officially here.

  • Influencer used Instagram following to raise $10,000 in 30 minutes for an airport pianist who needs dialysis

    Influencer Carlos Whittaker said by Friday, he was able to tip a pianist at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport a total of $61,000.

  • Guilty pleas for men who took photos at Pelosi's office on Jan. 6

    Two Ohio men face up to six months in prison after pleading guilty on Friday to disorderly conduct during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, where one photographed the other in the offices of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Derek Jancart, 39, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, and fellow Ohioan Erik Rau, 28, are at least the 20th and 21st persons to plead guilty to criminal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 attack, when thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. Trump falsely claims he lost the election because of widespread electoral fraud.

  • Team USA Secures Another Softball Victory as Amanda Chidester Faces Off Against Her Fiancée

    "We are beyond proud of each other for living out our dreams and loving every second of getting to experience this together!" Amanda Chidester said before the game

  • Chase Kalisz wins Team USA’s first gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

    Chase Kalisz wins Team USA’s first gold medal at Tokyo Olympics in the men’s 400-meter individual medley. Kalisz is also a Michael Phelps protégé.

  • Iranian refugee beats 2-time Olympic taekwondo gold medalist

    Iranian defector Kimia Alizadeh shocked two-time Olympic gold medalist Jade Jones at the Tokyo Games, beating the British champion 16-12 in the round of 16. Alizadeh, a bronze medalist in Rio de Janeiro, won twice for the Refugee Olympic Team on Sunday to advance to the Tokyo quarterfinals in the women's 57-kilogram division.

  • The Royals Are "Worried" Prince Harry Could Write About His Stepmom, Duchess Camilla

    I mean, Crown fans know there's a lot to say!

  • An Spanish swimmer wanted her nursing baby in Tokyo. The Olympic rules were so 'drastic,' she chose to leave him home.

    After Spanish synchronized swimmer Ona Carbonell gave birth nearly a year ago, she realized there was still time to train for the Tokyo Olympics. Carbonell had one main question for event organizers: Could she bring her son, Kai, whom she planned to continue nursing? The answer was no, Carbonell told The Washington Post.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Then about two weeks ago, the International Olympic Committee rever

  • China's Xi visits Tibet amid rising controls over religion

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping has made a rare visit to Tibet as authorities tighten controls over the Himalayan region’s traditional Buddhist culture, accompanied by an accelerated drive for economic development and modernized infrastructure. State media reported Friday that Xi visited sites in the capital, Lhasa, including the Drepung Monastery, Barkhor Street and the public square at the base of the Potala Palace that was home to the Dalai Lamas, Tibet’s traditional spiritual and temporal leaders. China has in recent years stepped up controls over Buddhist monasteries and expanded education in the Chinese rather than Tibetan language.

  • Explaining the Parade of Nations order at the Tokyo Olympics' Opening Ceremony

    Greece goes first, having hosted the first modern Games. Then the Refugee Team. And from there ...

  • Higher Levels of This 1 Thing in the Blood Is Linked to a Longer Life, According to New Research

    And it can increase your life expectancy by up to five years!

  • Heat wave to cover huge swath of US in coming days, bringing high temperatures to millions

    Authorities predict a high probability of above-average temperatures for much of the U.S. over the next several days.

  • Suspension bridge collapses in flooded Russian river

    The bridge, mainly made out of wood, was located in Uryum village, over 4,500 kilometres away from Moscow.As the truck reached the middle of the bridge, it started failing under the load, eventually falling into the swollen river along with the vehicle.The driver was later reported to have survived, but the truck could not be recovered from the water.The suspension bridge was constructed in place of a road bridge that was destroyed during one of the previous floods in the area. Currently, the residents of Uryum village do not have a way to cross the river after the accident.Bridge in Uryum is not the only one in the region that got damaged by extreme rainfall. Flooding has also damaged a bridge on Russia's Trans-Siberian railway, suspending traffic in the area.A also bridge gave way in Zabaikalsk region, some 300 km (190 miles) north of the border with China and Mongolia, The emergencies ministry said that no casualties were reported.TASS news agency said around 650 houses were reported flooded and five road bridges washed away in the flooding in the Zabaikalsk region on Thursday after heavy rain.