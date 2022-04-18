Shanghai: China reports three dead in latest Covid outbreak

A health worker wears protective gear as she gives a nucleic acid test to detect COVID-19 on a local resident at a mass testing site after new cases were found, on April 6, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Three elderly people were reported to have died in the latest outbreak in Shanghai

China has reported the deaths of three people from Covid in Shanghai for the first time since the financial hub entered lockdown in late March.

A release from the city's health commission said the three people were aged between 89 and 91, had several comorbidities, and were unvaccinated.

Until now, China said no-one had died of Covid in the city - a claim that has increasingly come into question.

A strict lockdown in the city has stoked anger among Shanghai residents.

In recent weeks many residents have taken to social media to complain about the restrictions and the lack of food supplies.

In a statement announcing the deaths, Shanghai's Health Commission said that the three people died in hospital despite "full efforts to resuscitate them".

  • Empty streets in locked down Shanghai as cases rise

    STORY: Shanghai, at the center of China's recent outbreak, on Saturday reported a record 3,590 symptomatic cases for April 15, as well as 19,923 asymptomatic cases. The asymptomatic case number was up slightly from 19,872 cases a day earlier.The city's COVID case tally makes up the vast majority of cases nationwide even as most of its 25 million residents remain under lockdown.Residents have vented frustration on social media over the difficulties in getting food and the rule that anyone testing positive, symptomatic or not, has to go into quarantine at state-run facilities, which many people have complained are in poor condition.