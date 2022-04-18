Shanghai: China reports three dead in latest Covid outbreak

Three elderly people were reported to have died in the latest outbreak in Shanghai

China has reported the deaths of three people from Covid in Shanghai for the first time since the financial hub entered lockdown in late March.

A release from the city's health commission said the three people were aged between 89 and 91, had several comorbidities, and were unvaccinated.

Until now, China said no-one had died of Covid in the city - a claim that has increasingly come into question.

A strict lockdown in the city has stoked anger among Shanghai residents.

In recent weeks many residents have taken to social media to complain about the restrictions and the lack of food supplies.

In a statement announcing the deaths, Shanghai's Health Commission said that the three people died in hospital despite "full efforts to resuscitate them".