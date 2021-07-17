Shanghai city to regulate data from smart vehicle testing

Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai
·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai city has issued draft regulations to safeguard data generated during testing of smart vehicles, underscoring China's growing concern about data security.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Shanghai Economic and Information Technology Commission said it will require that entities conducting vehicle testing and demonstrations properly handle the acquisition, processing, application and transmission of data.

The data generated in testing and demonstration activities is also not allowed to be transmitted overseas unless approved by relevant authorities, it said, adding the draft laws are open for public consultation.

Additionally, the entities should take relevant measures to protect data confidentiality, form a personal information protection system and are forbidden to conduct illegal trading, transfer and disclosure of relevant data, it said.

Dozens of automakers, startups and large technology firms in China, ranging from Didi Global Inc to WeRide and internet search leader Baidu Inc, are accelerating work on self-driving vehicle systems, which are widely expected to bring a sea change to the transportation industry.

China is in the process of revamping its policy towards privacy and data security. It is drafting a Personal Information Protection Law and is set to implement in September its Data Security Law, which requires companies that process "critical data" to conduct risk assessments and submit reports.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology earlier this week issued a draft action plan to develop the country's cyber-security industry in a bid to better govern data storage, data transfer, and personal data privacy.

Regulators announced a probe into ride-hailing giant Didi in early July, just days after its listing in New York, and subsequently ordered its app to be removed from app stores. They cited "serious violations" of laws and regulations pertaining to the collection of personal information by Didi's app.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Experts: Europe floods shows need to curb emissions, adapt

    Just as the European Union was announcing plans to spend billions of euros to contain climate change, massive clouds gathered over Germany and nearby nations to unleash an unprecedented storm that left death and destruction in its wake. Despite ample warnings, politicians and weather forecasters were shocked at the ferocity of the precipitation that caused flash flooding that claimed more than 150 lives this week in the lush rolling hills of Western Europe. Climate scientists say the link between extreme weather and global warming is unmistakable and the urgency to do something about climate change undeniable.

  • Carol Vorderman wows fans by stripping down to a bikini to do some DIY

    The star built a box for her paddleboard equipment.

  • Mark Wahlberg went on 11,000-calorie diet for a role, and here’s what happens to your body when you massively overeat

    Mark Wahlberg shared details about the 11,000-calorie diet he went on in order to gain weight quickly for his role in the upcoming movie "Stu." A nutritionist explains why eating that much is "not a good idea."

  • You won’t get any of these exciting new iOS 15 features if your iPhone is 3+ years old

    Apple at WWDC last month officially took the wraps off of iOS 15, the latest update to the company’s mobile OS. While the list of iOS 15 features may not contain a singular blow-away item, the update is nonetheless compelling in its own right. Per usual, Apple at WWDC didn’t even have time to touch … The post You won’t get any of these exciting new iOS 15 features if your iPhone is 3+ years old appeared first on BGR.

  • Trump fans like Candace Owens and Jack Posobiec are hyping the $500 Freedom Phone, which appears to be a cheap Chinese handset with a big markup

    The Freedom Phone has been touted as the solution to big tech censorship of conservative voices - but appears to be a Chinese model with a big markup.

  • Apple’s new MagSafe Battery Pack is awesome, but Amazon has one that’s half the price

    Apple released its new MagSafe Battery Pack earlier this week for the iPhone 12 series. It’s so cool, but there’s one thing that’s really special about it. This very well could be the first new product that Apple has released in a decade that didn’t leak first. Congrats, Apple! The device itself is very cool … The post Apple’s new MagSafe Battery Pack is awesome, but Amazon has one that’s half the price appeared first on BGR.

  • This massive Samsung 85-inch 4K TV comes with a secret $600 Amazon credit

    Go big and score this incredible 85-inch stunner — and get a $600 Amazon credit — before it sells out.

  • This Mirrorless Camera Is Great for Summer Excursions — And It’s on Sale

    Save up to $400 on the Panasonic Lumix G95.

  • A Delta pilot is reportedly suing the airline for $1 billion, accusing it of stealing the idea for an app he developed

    The pilot said in the lawsuit that he spent $100,000 on the app but that Delta rejected his pitch and launched a similar app, according to Bloomberg.

  • Apple’s iPhone 13 won’t have the upgrade everyone secretly wants

    The iPhone 13 series should be released on time this year. At least that’s what a variety of reports from Apple’s iPhone supply chain seem to indicate. Apple has been placing orders for key iPhone components well in advance. The company wants to avoid shortages and prevent any other iPhone delays. A report from Bloomberg … The post Apple’s iPhone 13 won’t have the upgrade everyone secretly wants appeared first on BGR.

  • Insider says Pixel Fold is coming this year, rollable Pixel up next

    Samsung will unveil its 2021 foldable phones in just a few weeks. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 already looks like the foldable to beat this year. But there’s an even more exciting foldable that might launch later this year, the kind of phone everyone will pay attention to. That’s Google’s Pixel Fold that appeared in … The post Insider says Pixel Fold is coming this year, rollable Pixel up next appeared first on BGR.

  • Everything You Need To Know About Steam Deck

    Two hours before preorders opened up for this fall’s Nintendo Switch OLED model, Valve took a break from not announcing Half-Life 3 to unveil a handheld of its own. The Steam Deck, named after Valve’s everyone-uses-it digital games storefront, allows you to play your entire Steam library on a mobile device. Suffice it to say, everyone collectively went, “Wooaaahh.”

  • AT&T Calling on New Cost-Saving Strategies

    Even the largest, most stable firms must shift in strategy to remain relevant in ever-changing times. Telecommunications giant AT&T Inc. (T) has been staying on top of new trends and successfully piquing investor interest, and not just for its attractive dividend yield. Investments in new technologies, 5G broadband capabilities, and even a spin-off of TimeWarner are all factors leading AT&T to a potentially lucrative future. Reporting on these new developments, Ivan Feinseth of Tigress Financial

  • I bought this clicky keyboard to feel like a typewriting adult — and it’s got over 4,000 Amazon reviews

    Type to your heart's desire.

  • Save big on TVs, laptops and more with Best Buy's latest Top Deals

    This week's sale items include wireless earbuds, laptops, smart TVs and more!

  • MAGA World’s ‘Freedom Phone’ Actually Budget Chinese Phone

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyThe pro-Trump internet went wild on Wednesday for the Freedom Phone, a $500 smartphone that comes stocked with conservative apps and promises to liberate anyone else who buys it from Silicon Valley censorship. The American flag-branded phone was immediately promoted by a wide range of right-wing figures, including former Trump adviser Roger Stone, Jan. 6 rally organizer Ali Alexander, and pundit Dinesh D’Souza.“I’m holding a freaking phone that

  • Is This $59 Mesh Wi-Fi System from Vilo too Good to Be True?

    Wireless routers are an expensive business. If you want to avoid paying your cable company a monthly rental fee, you’ll likely need to spend $100+ to get a good router. Multi-device mesh systems get even more pricy, which our recommended model retailing for over $300. Enter Vilo’s three-device, mesh Wi-Fi system, which is hoping to …

  • Microsoft announces Windows 365, a subscription cloud PC

    Microsoft has announced a new cloud PC technology where users stream their PC to any device.

  • Xiaomi Overtakes Apple as World’s No. 2 Phone Maker, Canalys Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. has become the world’s second biggest smartphone maker over the past quarter following an 83% jump in shipments, according to preliminary estimates by Canalys.This marks the first occasion that Xiaomi, the Chinese maker of everything from rice cookers to gaming monitors, has broken into the top two, historically dominated by Samsung Electronics Co. and Apple Inc. Samsung had a 19% share in the second quarter, Xiaomi had 17% and Apple was at 14%, according to the resea

  • Apple Stock: Next Stop, $175?

    So, Apple (AAPL) is having a bad year, you say? Not long ago, the talk on Wall Street was all about the tech giant’s uncharacteristically underperforming stock, especially when compared to some of the other mega-caps’ displays in 2021. With shares hitting an all-time high this week and the gap in performance narrowing over the past month, that conversation can now be put to rest. The uptick has coincided with reports Apple has boosted the production rate of its iPhones, instructing manufacturers