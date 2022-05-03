Some in Shanghai come out for air as Beijing resumes mass COVID tests

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brenda Goh and Hallie Gu
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

By Brenda Goh and Hallie Gu

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Some of Shanghai's 25 million people came out for brief walks and grocery shopping on Tuesday after enduring more than a month under a COVID lockdown, while China's capital Beijing embarked on another round of mass testing to control a nascent outbreak.

Social media posts showed Shanghai residents strolling in their suburbs, or queuing up at supermarkets that had been allowed to reopen. One picture showed two women carrying a pole with four bulky bags of groceries on their shoulders.

That was the result of an incremental easing of curbs in five of the city's 16 districts from Sunday, home to about a fifth of Shanghai's population, where some people were allowed to leave their housing compounds for the first time in weeks.

The level of the restrictions varied from one residential complex to another. In many compounds, a single person from each household could go out at a time, for a maximum three hours.

Most do not get permission to drive or even ride a bike, prompting jokes on social media.

One WeChat page used to organise group orders for basic necessities during the lockdown listed a donkey priced at 88,888 yuan ($13,450) with a delivery date set after 365 years as an alternative to using vehicles to transport groceries.

"Please count me in for one of those donkey group buys," one resident commented to the post.

In China, the number eight is associated with prosperity.

Increasingly out of step with most other countries which have significantly eased or even completely lifted coronavirus restrictions, China has given no hint of deviating from its "zero COVID" policy.

China has accepted a heavy economic cost and demanded huge personal sacrifices from millions forced into prolonged isolation.

Many of these people have struggled with lost income, difficulty sourcing food and severe delays in access to emergency healthcare and other basic services. This has led to rare outbursts of anger in a sensitive year for President Xi Jinping, who is widely expected to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term this fall.

Chinese authorities say their COVID policies aim to save as many lives as possible, pointing to the millions of deaths COVID has caused outside China.

Authorities reported 20 new COVID deaths on May 2, all in Shanghai, taking China's total to 5,112 since the pandemic began.

CAPITAL TIGHTENS CURBS

Beijing, with dozens of new cases daily in an outbreak in its second week, is banking on mass testing to locate and isolate infections and avert a Shanghai-like lockdown.

The capital of 22 million tightened COVID curbs over the five-day Labour Day holiday that runs through Wednesday, traditionally one the busiest periods for restaurants and tourism.

Twelve out of 16 Beijing districts will carry out a further three rounds of COVID tests between May 3 and 5, following three previous rounds of screening last week.

The capital's restaurants were closed for dining in and some apartment blocks were sealed shut. Most other venues were either closed, or demanded a negative PCR test from visitors.

Streets were quiet, with many residents fearing they might receive a quarantine order if found to have been in the proximity of a COVID case.

Beijing's new daily cases have been relatively steady since the first infections in the capital emerged on April 22, with a total of 62 detected on May 2.

In Shanghai, the number of cases found outside quarantined areas was up to 73 from 58 - a setback after two consecutive days of zero such cases.

A period of zero cases in such areas, where some movement outside residential compounds is allowed, is a key requirement for a more significant relaxation of COVID curbs.

($1 = 6.6080 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Hallie Gu in Beijing, Brenda Goh and Zhang Yan in Shanghai and the Beijing and Shanghai bureaus; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shanghai COVID outbreak shows signs of waning as cases fall

    The COVID-19 outbreak that has shut down most of Shanghai appears to be waning, with the number of new cases falling below 10,000 a day over the weekend. Authorities have begun a limited easing of a citywide lockdown that has disrupted the lives of millions of residents and dealt at least a temporary blow to China's economy. Shanghai reported 32 deaths, raising the death toll to 454.

  • How China’s Economic Pain Could Help Avoid a Global Recession

    Some strategists say the country's difficulties could force central bankers to change their playbooks.

  • Meta Northwest lead Rajeev Rajan to depart for job at Atlassian

    A year ago, Meta named Rajeev Rajan as its Northwest lead and head of engineering for its Facebook app and the video division. His last day at the company is May 18.

  • Human rights coalition presses UN over imprisonment of Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza

    A coalition of 25 human rights organizations on Monday called on the United Nations to condemn Russia’s imprisonment of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a journalist, activist and Kremlin critic who is being held for speaking out against the war in Ukraine. The Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy called on U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and U.N. High…

  • One of Colorado's largest oil producers hires new CEO

    The publicly held company, focused on the Denver-Julesburg Basin, hired a veteran of Texas and Appalachia oil and gas producers.

  • Why are Americans fighting in Ukraine? Orange County man killed last week not alone

    Willy Joseph Cancel, a former Orange County resident who died last week, is believed to be the first American killed while fighting in Ukraine.

  • Hope fizzles for Japan's 'revenge spending' splurge as inflation looms

    Japanese mother of three Maiko Takahashi was never one to pinch pennies or accept hand-me-downs for her children even though circumstances for her single-income family have always been fairly modest. Takahashi's behaviour is mirrored by a growing number of consumers and underlines a worrying trend for Japan. Facing the prospect of struggling with rising prices, Japan's famously thrifty consumers are tightening their belts even as they sit on the remains of an estimated 50 trillion yen ($383 billion) - equivalent to 9% of the economy - in "forced savings", as the Bank of Japan calls it, accrued during the pandemic.

  • Ohio Republican Gov. DeWine faces test of far right's sway

    Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's performance in the state's primary Tuesday will provide a gauge of just how far to the right his party has shifted under the influence of former President Donald Trump. DeWine, a veteran politician who easily won the state's top office four years ago, is facing a revolt in some corners of Ohio after enraging the GOP faithful with aggressive stay-at-home mandates, business shutdowns and curfews during the pandemic. Despite calling himself “the most pro-life governor in Ohio history,” he has lost the backing of some anti-abortion and conservative groups.

  • US official: Russia plans to annex parts of eastern Ukraine

    A senior U.S. official warned that Russia plans to annex large portions of eastern Ukraine later this month, and the Mariupol steel mill that has become the city’s last stronghold of resistance came under renewed assault a day after the first evacuation of civilians from the plant. Michael Carpenter, U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said Monday that the U.S. believes the Kremlin also plans to recognize the southern city of Kherson as an independent republic. Carpenter cited information that Russia is planning to hold sham referendums in the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics that would “try to add a veneer of democratic or electoral legitimacy” and attach the entities to Russia.

  • Olivia Rodrigo's Completely Sheer Minidress Made a Case for Chainmail

    We dare you to name a cooler 19-year-old.

  • Ukrainian refugees at camp in Mexico City await US action

    On a dusty field on the east side of Mexico’s sprawling capital, some 500 Ukrainian refugees are waiting in large tents under a searing sun for the United States government to tell them they can come. Others arrived at airports in Mexico City or Cancun, anywhere they could find a ticket from Europe. “We are asking the U.S. government to process faster,” said Anastasiya Polo, co-founder of United with Ukraine, a nongovernmental organization, that collaborated with the Mexican government to establish the camp.

  • Sri Lanka rice farmers reel after failed organic push

    For decades, Sri Lankan farmers were big supporters of the Rajapaksa's political clan. But the country's agriculture sector was hit hard by a ban on agrochemicals imposed last year as the government introduced an ambitious plan to make Sri Lanka the world's first nation to rely solely on organic farming. As a result, crops suffered and so did incomes - with farmers now joining protests amid a dire economic crisis to call for the Rajapaksas to go.

  • Deputies: Man, mom charged in connection to abuse of toddler and his 9-year-old sibling

    A man and a woman have been charged in connection with the abuse of a 2-year-old child, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

  • '90 Day Fiancé' star Shaeeda Sween reacts to seeing Bilal Hazziez's current home for the first time: 'You actually put me through hell'

    "My whole prank, it kind of backfired, it just blew up in my face," "90 Day Fiancé" star Bilal Hazziez tells the cameras on the May 1 episode.

  • Russian Tycoon Criticized Putin's War. Retribution Was Swift.

    Oleg Y. Tinkov was worth more than $9 billion in November, renowned as one of Russia’s few self-made business tycoons after building his fortune outside the energy and minerals industries that were the playgrounds of Russian kleptocracy. Then, last month, Tinkov, the founder of one of Russia’s biggest banks, criticized the war in Ukraine in a post on Instagram. The next day, he said, President Vladimir Putin’s administration contacted his executives and threatened to nationalize his bank if it d

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Tries To Squirm Out Of Jewish Space Laser Conspiracy Theory

    She claims she was a "regular American" when she came up with the idea and was unaware that attacks on the Rothschilds are often code for anti-Semitism.

  • Putin is inching towards his nukes, threatening to annihilate the world if he fails to capture Ukraine, says foreign affairs expert

    The world has to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, because he is an existential threat to the human civilization, international affairs expert Ivan Yakovina said in an interview with NV Radio. We print an edited transcript of the interview below:

  • Russia will face a coup after Putin's defeat in Ukraine, says interior minister's adviser

    The scenario of Russia losing the war in Ukraine and dictator Vladimir Putin being brought to trial is absolutely realistic, adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, Viktor Andrusiv, told Radio NV on April 1.

  • Trump Organization Accused of Hiding Witness Who Knew if Trump Lied

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyOf all Donald Trump’s legal problems, the lawsuit over the way his company’s security guards beat up protesters in 2015 seems relatively minor. But lawyers in that case now believe Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, was in the room when Trump allegedly ordered guards to attack the demonstrators.It’s a crucial detail in an ongoing lawsuit in New York City. And, if true, it would mean the former president lied during sworn videotaped tes