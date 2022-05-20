Shanghai detects new infections after five days of 'zero COVID'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brenda Goh
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

By Brenda Goh

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Shanghai reported new COVID-19 cases outside quarantined areas for the first time after five days of no infections, prompting stricter curbs in a district, but plans to end a prolonged city-wide lockdown on June 1 appeared to remain on track.

The commercial hub of 25 million found three new cases outside quarantined areas in one district on May 19. Infections also rose inside strictly controlled areas.

All three, from the same family, had taken three vaccine doses, and their infection was discovered during regular testing in Qingpu district, authorities said.

They have not left Xujing Town in the district for the past 14 days, but recently visited at least four places, including a supermarket, all of which are now closed off to the public and undergoing disinfection, authorities added.

The town's more than 200,000 people have since been re-tested and all results were negative, the authorities said.

"Our district will follow the precise prevention and control measures, do a good job in epidemic prevention and control and achieve dynamic clearing as soon as possible," Zhang Yan, deputy head of Qingpu district, told an online press conference.

City officials said parks would reopen in Shanghai suburbs from Sunday, while other parks could do so from June if they met certain conditions. However, any leisure facilities inside the parks would remain closed.

A plan to reopen four metro lines from Sunday also remains on track, the city government said.

Shanghai has been allowing more people to leave their homes in recent days, with many residential compounds issuing a limited number of passes to dwellers for brief walks or trips to the local supermarket. Still, most remained stuck indoors, relying on delivery apps and government rations.

The almost complete shutdown of Shanghai and strict measures in other cities are the result of a national "zero-COVID" policy to end all outbreaks as soon as they occur, in contrast with the resumption of normal life in the rest of the world.

Beijing, home to 22 million people, reported 62 new COVID infections for May 19, up from 55 a day earlier.

China's capital has struggled to end an outbreak since late April despite significant curbs on movement, with many Beijing residents working from home and a range of shops and venues closing.

But the daily caseload has remained in the dozens rather than exploding like in Shanghai and most other major cities around the world.

'NEW NORMAL'

The COVID situation in China has been broadly improving.

Analysts at Gravekal Dragonomics estimate fewer than 5% of Chinese cities are now reporting infections, down from a quarter in late March.

To keep the situation stable, many city authorities deploy local border controls, frequent mass testing and vigilantly monitor and isolate any new infections, including through individual building lockdowns.

"This new normal should allow manufacturing supply chains to gradually resume normal operation, but will continue to weigh on consumption, the services sector and small business," Gavekal analysts wrote in a note.

There have been signs of the economy responding positively to the looser controls in May after the April slump.

Daily container throughput at Shanghai ports has almost completely recovered to levels seen last year, while air cargo throughput and freight vehicle traffic have bounced to about two thirds of 2021 volumes.

While still down 21% from last year, retail car sales jumped 27% in the first half of May from the same period in April, data showed this week.

Policymakers have promised more fiscal and monetary stimulus to help the economy.

China cut its benchmark reference rate for mortgages by a bigger-than-expected margin at its May fixing on Friday, a second reduction this year, as Beijing is keen to revive credit demand to prop up the economy.

Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state media this week as saying China has policy room to cope with the challenges.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Yifan Wang and the Beijing and Shanghai bureaus; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * North Korea said it was achieving "good results" in its fight against its first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, as the number of people with fever symptoms rose past 2 million. * Hundreds of international teachers are looking to exit China as the pandemic and new rules on education reshape the country's working environment.

  • China lashes out at US and Japan for 'joining hands to confront China' ahead of Joe Biden's Asian tour

    Beijing's senior diplomats have lambasted the United States and Japan, accusing them of ganging up on China and playing the Taiwan card, two days ahead of Joe Biden's first Asian tour as president. The unusually strongly worded rhetoric, according to diplomatic observers, underlined China's deepening concerns about an accelerating encirclement effort led by Washington and Tokyo to curb Beijing in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It also painted a bleak picture of China's external enviro

  • China's international schools hit by exodus of teachers dejected by COVID curbs

    After teaching for three years at an international school in Shanghai, Michael is preparing to break his contract and leave, worn down by stringent measures against the coronavirus. Following two years of nearly-shut borders, onerous health checks and quarantine norms, a decision at the beginning of April to lock down China’s commercial centre proved the last straw for the 35-year-old. Michael is one of hundreds of international teachers heading for the exits as the COVID-19 pandemic and new rules on education reshape the working environment in China.

  • Some in Shanghai allowed out to shop; end of COVID lockdown in sight

    More Shanghai residents were given the freedom to go out to shop for groceries for the first time in nearly two months on Thursday as authorities set out more plans for exiting the city-wide COVID-19 lockdown more fully. The commercial hub of 25 million recorded no new infections outside quarantined areas for a fifth day in a row, further cementing its "zero COVID" status with each day. "I feel very happy, the lifting of the lockdown is starting," shopper Zhong Renqiu said at a Carrefour supermarket in the central Changning district that had just reopened.

  • UK freezes assets on Russian airlines, preventing sale of landing slots

    Britain on Thursday froze the assets of three Russian airlines, preventing them from selling landing slots at U.K. airports that are worth up to 50 million pounds ($62 million).

  • 'We are going to die': Food shortages add to Sri Lanka's woes

    Sri Lanka's prime minister has warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis and vowed the government will buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost harvests. A decision in April last year by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to ban all chemical fertilisers drastically cut crop yields and although the government has reversed the ban, no substantial imports have yet taken place. "While there may not be time to obtain fertiliser for this Yala (May-August) season, steps are being taken to ensure adequate stocks for the Maha (September-March) season," Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a message on Twitter late on Thursday.

  • China’s demographic crisis is reaching into the ranks of the Communist Party

    As cadres get older, the CCP wants to "strengthen Party building" among retired officials.

  • A Wall Street Seer’s Advice for Now: Hunker Down in Cash, Don’t Buy the Dips

    Don’t buy the dips, says forecaster Stephanie Pomboy. Her rationale: The market has further to tumble, and bigger bargains will be available down the line.

  • China's private pension scheme to draw US$17.8 billion a year from savings accounts into asset management

    China's newly expanded private pension scheme will inject at least 120 billion yuan (US$17.8 billion) a year into the country's asset-management market, according to analysts, as China Citic Bank becomes the first Chinese lender to apply for a licence to offer pension accounts in the scheme's pilot programme. Under the scheme, unveiled in April, workers will be able to deposit up to 12,000 yuan per year into personal accounts that can invest in a range of financial products, including banks' wea

  • COVID is rising in the Americas, virus 'not going away anytime soon' -PAHO

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -COVID-19 is on the rise again in the Americas as many countries have abandoned measures like masking and social distancing and many lag in vaccination rates, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. Cases in the Americas surged 27.2% last week from the prior one, driven primarily by a spike in infections in the United States, according to PAHO. More than half of a total 918,000 infections came from North America as U.S. cases jumped by 33% to 605,000 in the last week.

  • Next big shoe to drop in financial markets: Inflation that fails to respond to Fed rate hikes

    Traders, strategists and investors are adding one more item to the list of reasons why markets are in for more volatility for at least the next three to four months.

  • ‘We were just in shock’ COVID-19 now causing diabetes in children

    “You need to get husband, wake up your son, you need to put him in the car and take him to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta immediately,” the doctor told her.

  • Chicago police honor late officer Xu Meng, whose long hours may have led to his death, with memorial hall

    The 24th district Chicago police station unveiled a new memorial wall and held a private dedication ceremony to honor an Asian American officer whose accidental death in 2020 rocked the local Asian community. Xu Meng, described by loved ones as a hardworking father and husband, died at age 36 from carbon monoxide poisoning in his home in Albany Park. On Wednesday, Meng’s family and friends attended the unveiling of a new memorial wall that honors the memories of four officers, including Meng.

  • Tesla Model X Sees 71 Percent of Range While Towing a Luxury Travel Trailer

    The Tesla Model X managed 235 miles on a single charge while towing a Bowlus Terra Firma.

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping urges new Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos Jnr to stick to independent foreign policy

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has said he hopes Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jnr will maintain an independent foreign policy. On Wednesday Xi spoke to Marcos for the first time since his election victory, having previously sent a message of congratulations. Xi said China is willing to strengthen strategic communication and coordination with the Philippines on major international and regional issues. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Ge

  • Canada to ban Huawei/ZTE 5G equipment, joining Five Eyes allies

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada on Thursday said it plans to ban the use of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp 5G gear to protect national security, joining the rest of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network. "We intend to exclude Huawei and ZTE from our 5G networks," Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters in Ottawa. Champagne added that companies will be required to remove their 5G gear by June, 2024, would not be reimbursed.

  • ‘It’s possible we may see another increase soon.’ 5 economists and real estate pros predict what mortgage rates will look like the rest of 2022

    The housing market is going through some changes. Here’s what pros say about the future of mortgage interest rates

  • Why You Absolutely Need To Report Your Positive At-Home COVID Test

    Got a COVID infection? This vital move can help you protect others — and your future self.

  • Amber Heard's lawyers have a good chance of winning over the jury despite being mocked on social media, legal experts say

    Heard's lawyers have been mocked on social media, but experts say this won't necessarily be reflected in the jury's verdict.

  • East Timor’s new president pledges stronger ties with China

    East Timorese independence figure and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta was inaugurated as the country's fifth president on Friday, pledging to dedicate his time in office to strengthen national unity and forge closer relations with China. Ramos-Horta, who spent decades as the exiled spokesperson for the guerrilla movement during Indonesian occupation, previously served as president from 2007 to 2012 and prime minister and foreign minister before that. Thousands travelled to watch the inauguration in the capital Dili, with the 72-year-old sworn in just before midnight in a ceremony replete with fireworks and cannon fire.