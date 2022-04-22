Shanghai escalates Covid lockdown restrictions

The latest round of measures include mass disinfection of homes and preventing those infected from leaving their residences

Authorities in Shanghai have said they will tighten the enforcement of lockdown measures, as a Covid surge continues in China's financial capital.

New measures include placing electronic door alarms to prevent those infected from leaving, as well as evacuating people to disinfect their homes.

Earlier this week, hundreds were forcibly evacuated from their homes to allow for buildings to be disinfected.

The restrictions will take Shanghai's lockdown into its fifth week.

Shanghai city officials said all infected patients and close contacts will be transferred to government-run centralised quarantine, with aims to quicken the pace at which patients are discharged once negative.

In addition, disinfection measures will be escalated in some of the city's worst-hit areas. This will likely mean some residents are forced to move out temporarily - including those who have tested negative.

Officials are still trying to maintain the country's zero-Covid strategy which prioritises eliminating the virus over living with it as many countries have now chosen to do.

The outbreak in Shanghai, first detected in late March, has seen more than 400,000 cases recorded so far.

As a result, the city's 25 million people have been ordered to stay home.