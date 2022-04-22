Shanghai escalates Covid lockdown restrictions

·1 min read
A man in a Hazmat suit sprays disinfectant on a pile of cardboard boxes in China
The latest round of measures include mass disinfection of homes and preventing those infected from leaving their residences

Authorities in Shanghai have said they will tighten the enforcement of lockdown measures, as a Covid surge continues in China's financial capital.

New measures include placing electronic door alarms to prevent those infected from leaving, as well as evacuating people to disinfect their homes.

Earlier this week, hundreds were forcibly evacuated from their homes to allow for buildings to be disinfected.

The restrictions will take Shanghai's lockdown into its fifth week.

Shanghai city officials said all infected patients and close contacts will be transferred to government-run centralised quarantine, with aims to quicken the pace at which patients are discharged once negative.

In addition, disinfection measures will be escalated in some of the city's worst-hit areas. This will likely mean some residents are forced to move out temporarily - including those who have tested negative.

Officials are still trying to maintain the country's zero-Covid strategy which prioritises eliminating the virus over living with it as many countries have now chosen to do.

The outbreak in Shanghai, first detected in late March, has seen more than 400,000 cases recorded so far.

As a result, the city's 25 million people have been ordered to stay home.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase NFT Marketplace Goes Live. Can It Rival OpenSea?

    The beta iteration of the exchange’s marketplace is putting a social-media spin on NFT trading.

  • Billionaire CEO's US Senate run focuses on one issue: Banning 'self-driving' Teslas

    Dan O'Dowd, the billionaire founder of The Dawn Project and Green Hills Software, is running for U.S. Senate on a single issue. It's about making computers safer for humans, starting with a ban on the Tesla-branded "Full Self Driving" beta software that some 100,000 owners currently have access to as part of a safety mission that takes inspiration from Ralph Nader. The tweet included a 60-second ad that shows clips of various Tesla vehicles equipped with the FSD software nearly hitting pedestrians, cyclists or making other errors while an ominous voice explains the failures and at one point says "sometimes the Tesla doesn't seem to want the driver to take over."

  • Hulu Down: Users Report Widespread Problems Accessing Streaming Service

    UPDATED: Hulu experienced broad technical difficulties Thursday for more than two hours, as thousands of users spanning the U.S. logged complaints about problems with streaming video and accessing the Hulu app. At about 10:45 p.m. ET, a rep for Disney Streaming Services, which operates Hulu, said in an email, “We have resolved the technical issue […]

  • Some iPhone apps break iOS privacy protections and keep tracking you – here’s proof

    Tim Cook marked his 10th anniversary last year as Apple CEO. And while he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon in his leadership role at the iPhone maker, it’s already pretty clear what legacy he’ll leave behind for whoever follows him. It encompasses everything from Apple TV shows to wearables. To, also, the … The post Some iPhone apps break iOS privacy protections and keep tracking you – here’s proof appeared first on BGR.

  • 9 Science Apps That Will Make You Smarter

    Your phone can help track earthquakes, scout the universe for extraterrestrials, and pinpoint which bird is chirping so early in the morning.

  • Telegram ships ‘historic’ new update that founder says could save lives

    Pavel Durov says latest features ‘redefine the boundaries of what a messaging app can do’

  • Twitter will recommend third-party apps for preventing harassment

    Twitter is turning to outside developers for help in preventing harassment on its platform.

  • Banning software sales to Russia a ‘case of good and evil:’ Appian CEO

    Western companies leaving Russia have restricted Russians’ access to certain consumer goods, natural resources, financial services, and technology. However, Appian CEO Matt Calkins says it’s time to now ban software sales to the country as well.

  • Are you vulnerable to viruses? Here's how antivirus software can help

    Most computer operating systems don't necessarily offer robust protection — leaving your devices vulnerable.

  • Need a quote on weed removal? GreenPal, lawn mowing service app, launches in El Paso

    Is your grass full of weeds or need a good trim? Get vendor bids on GreenPal, a new lawn mowing service app, launching in El Paso.

  • Five stories you may have missed last week

    Read the best subscriber-only stories of the week!

  • Google Shares Its African Product Development Center Debut Plans

    Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google invested in its Africa product development center debut in Nairobi, looking to host 800 million internet users and a third of the world's youth population by 2030. Its peer, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), also invested in technology development hubs in Kenya and Nigeria, pumping $100 million and hiring hundreds of engineers in both countries, Reuters reports. Also Read: Google Launches Private Subsea Cable Connecting Africa With Europe Google

  • Meet Shein, the new up-and-coming $100B valuation fashion app

    Shein, the Chinese fashion app, reportedly raised a fresh round of investment of nearly $1 billion at a $100 billion valuation. Loved by Gen-Z, Shein was founded by Chris Xu. Here’s everything you need to know.

  • San Francisco-Based Software Engineer’s App Helping Ukrainians Connect With Loved Ones

    Amanda Starantino reports on how a San Francisco software developer is helping Ukrainians communicate with his messaging app (4-21-2022)

  • After proving need for no-code apps, Glide rewarded with $20M Series A

    When Glide came out of Y Combinator in 2019, it was looking to help people with absolutely no coding ability to build a simple, but functional mobile app from data in a spreadsheet. While it still does that, it has also expanded its capabilities to build web apps as well. Company co-founder and CEO David Siegel says that being able to create applications without coding was something they believed to be true, but upon launching out of YC, they were able to prove the thesis.

  • WeChat's newsfeed turns 10. Is it still relevant?

    Over the last few days, my WeChat has been inundated with people reminiscing about the first post they ever published on the app's newsfeed, which marked its 10-year anniversary this week. The newsfeed feature, called Moments, is like a social network that lives within the WeChat super app. Unlike many other social networks, which either die down over time or have fallen from grace among their original users like Facebook, Moments has managed to stay relevant.

  • What is BeReal? The new 'authentic' app taking hold across college campuses

    What is BeReal? The new social media app aiming to be a more authentic social platform got a spike of downloads in 2022. BeReal users are asked to upload once a day.

  • Bach raises $8M to scale its group travel app for planning bachelorette trips

    Bach, a group travel app for planning bachelorette trips, has announced $8 million in seed funding led by Corazon Capital. Mike Petrakis, the founder and CEO of Bach, told TechCrunch that the idea for Bach came from his personal experiences with travel. Petrakis says he found that it was especially hard to plan bachelor parties because there are different group dynamics, budgets and personalities that you have to factor in when doing so.

  • Twitter woos developers back with an app platform

    Twitter has a novel idea as to how to win back developer trust: It's going to allow them to build on the platform itself, then promote their tools and services directly to users on Twitter at key moments. The company today is launching an experiment that may be one of the more significant efforts in recent years -- beyond the launch of the rebuilt Twitter API, of course -- aimed at demonstrating its intent to collaborate with developers and be more responsive to their needs. With the new test, Twitter says it will promote select developers' apps directly on its platform at the moment they may be useful to the end user.

  • Scryb Reports on Cybersecurity Trial Evaluation with Multinational Infrastructure Company

    Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2022) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("Scryb'' or the "Company"), is pleased to report on the signing of a software evaluation licence agreement with a multinational infrastructure company for Cybeats SBOM Studio software supply chain security solutions. The Company's Cybeats SBOM Studio is an enterprise Software Supply Chain Risk Management product that is used for SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) document management, repository