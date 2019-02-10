Is Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (HKG:2727) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (HKG:2727) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 3.7%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Shanghai Electric Group should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How well does Shanghai Electric Group fit our criteria?

Shanghai Electric Group has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 47%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect 2727’s payout to remain around the same level at 47% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 3.2%. In addition to this, EPS is forecasted to fall to CN¥0.19 in the upcoming year.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

Relative to peers, Shanghai Electric Group has a yield of 3.7%, which is high for Electrical stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Keeping in mind the dividend characteristics above, Shanghai Electric Group is definitely worth considering for investors looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three important factors you should further examine:

