Shanghai Fair to debut new name at kick off event on 28 November

The Shanghai Fair continues to thrive as the much-awaited year-end jewellery event in Eastern China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fair, officially known as China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair, organised by Informa Markets, will debut its new name "Jewellery Seasons China" when it opens on 28 November 2019 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Centre.

The new appellation for the city's premiere jewellery event dovetails with its stronger focus on jewellery, fashion and art--three varied disciplines that share a common appreciation for beauty.

Their integration into one crossover event is spot-on for today's lifestyle. Brands and independent designers will nail down the shifting tastes and spending habits of the new generation, with jewellery, clothing, handbags, leather, cosmetics, home furnishings, and artworks as their medium.

Nearly 300 exhibiting companies from 17 countries and regions will showcase their work to roughly 10,000 buyers from 36 countries and regions. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to bring more high-calibre brands and products from around the world to the Chinese market, and vice-versa," says Mr Teddy Tan, Event Director - China Jewellery Fairs, Informa Markets.

Designer incubator

The participation of established and up-and-coming jewellery designers, reaching 70 at the last count, will highlight the event. Many will pay homage to tradition but with a modern twist, while others will bring to the forefront their individuality, where every creation is an original work like no other. Equally important, they will offer early indicators for jewellery trends into 2020.

Indeed, Jewellery Seasons China has taken upon itself the role of jewellery designer incubator, which Mr Tan considers "a responsibility but also a privilege for us as event organiser." He noted that many of the designers to be featured have earned accolades for their works or have learned their craft in esteemed design schools worldwide.

"We're really lucky because we have more than 30 years of history of working with the global jewellery industry so designers are eager to work with us and make our events their platform," he adds.

A strong contingent of international exhibitors, among them groups from Korea and Sri Lanka will inject energy into the event by bringing their own brand of craftsmanship.

Lab-grown diamonds: Affordable luxury

Lab-grown diamonds, once relegated to the sidelines, are taking their rightful place in the spotlight at Jewellery Seasons China. As brilliant as their mined diamond counterparts, these gems made in laboratories are an everyday luxury everyone can afford. Their availability in various ranges opens up limitless opportunities for marketable jewellery to the trade, at the same time fulfilling the diamond lover's dream without breaking the bank.

The wide range of prices, colours and clarities has opened to manufacturers, retailers and designers heretofore unthinkable potential in creating diamond jewellery with popular price points. When left in the experienced hands of master cutters, they attain maximum brilliance and exceptional fire that works well with any precious metal.

8 lab-diamond manufacturers and suppliers have signed up for the event.