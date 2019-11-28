Shanghai Fair to debut new name at kick off event on 28 November

The Shanghai Fair continues to thrive as the much-awaited year-end jewellery event in Eastern China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fair, officially known as China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair, organised by Informa Markets, will debut its new name "Jewellery Seasons China" when it opens on 28 November 2019 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Centre.

The new appellation for the city's premiere jewellery event dovetails with its stronger focus on jewellery, fashion and art--three varied disciplines that share a common appreciation for beauty.

Their integration into one crossover event is spot-on for today's lifestyle. Brands and independent designers will nail down the shifting tastes and spending habits of the new generation, with jewellery, clothing, handbags, leather, cosmetics, home furnishings, and artworks as their medium.

Nearly 300 exhibiting companies from 17 countries and regions will showcase their work to roughly 10,000 buyers from 36 countries and regions. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to bring more high-calibre brands and products from around the world to the Chinese market, and vice-versa," says Mr Teddy Tan, Event Director - China Jewellery Fairs, Informa Markets.

Designer incubator

The participation of established and up-and-coming jewellery designers, reaching 70 at the last count, will highlight the event.  Many will pay homage to tradition but with a modern twist, while others will bring to the forefront their individuality, where every creation is an original work like no other. Equally important, they will offer early indicators for jewellery trends into 2020.

Indeed, Jewellery Seasons China has taken upon itself the role of jewellery designer incubator, which Mr Tan considers "a responsibility but also a privilege for us as event organiser." He noted that many of the designers to be featured have earned accolades for their works or have learned their craft in esteemed design schools worldwide.

"We're really lucky because we have more than 30 years of history of working with the global jewellery industry so designers are eager to work with us and make our events their platform," he adds.

A strong contingent of international exhibitors, among them groups from Korea and Sri Lanka will inject energy into the event by bringing their own brand of craftsmanship. 

Lab-grown diamonds: Affordable luxury

Lab-grown diamonds, once relegated to the sidelines, are taking their rightful place in the spotlight at Jewellery Seasons China. As brilliant as their mined diamond counterparts, these gems made in laboratories are an everyday luxury everyone can afford. Their availability in various ranges opens up limitless opportunities for marketable jewellery to the trade, at the same time fulfilling the diamond lover's dream without breaking the bank.  

The wide range of prices, colours and clarities has opened to manufacturers, retailers and designers heretofore unthinkable potential in creating diamond jewellery with popular price points. When left in the experienced hands of master cutters, they attain maximum brilliance and exceptional fire that works well with any precious metal.

8 lab-diamond manufacturers and suppliers have signed up for the event.

4928 Oriental Aesthetics Space

Recognising the need to slow down amidst the trade fair's hectic pace, Jewellery Seasons China will unveil at this edition a 441-sqm "sanctuary" where participants can unwind and recharge while admiring various art forms in Chinese traditional culture.

The hall, dubbed 4928 Oriental Aesthetics Space, will feature artisans and their specialties, to name a few: veteran tea farmer Yu Ting Chen, who will perform a tea ceremony; the works of Chinese fashion designer Sun Xuefei, known for her unique creations combining embroidery with ink painting; and the Chinese art of jewellery making called Dian Cui, where traditional metal workmanship is combined with feather crafts.

"People could come here to collect their thoughts, slow down, enjoy a cup of tea, admire paintings and calligraphy, and appreciate the beauty of antiques, in the confines of a beautifully designed space," said Mr Tan.

Digital marketing

Jewellery Seasons China is collaborating with leading Chinese apps Meituan Dianping and Douyin in a marketing campaign using apps before and during the event. Meituan Dianping is a leading player in multi-channel marketing popular with millions of Chinese consumers looking for a seamless shopping experience. Douyin, a short video app known internationally as TikTok, is a platform that allows users to create video clips between seconds to minutes long.

The two digital behemoths will set off an online interactive marketing a hashtag challenge called "Shining to Black," during the event to inspire user engagement and shine the light on the products and brand stories of exhibitors at Jewellery Seasons China.

"The popularity of these apps among millions of Chinese makes this partnership an easy choice.  Our exhibitors can engage users and increase awareness of their products and brands in a fun and interactive way," said Mr Tan.

Learning & Networking Opportunities

A series of knowledge seminars will provide insight-provoking discussions on industry innovations, market trends and the future of the jewellery industry at large.

Swarovski, the name synonymous precision cutting technology, will offer insight into its latest brand of synthetic diamond, its journey to lead the industry development of ultra-high technology, and inspiring new interpretations for this emerging gemstone.

Other experts will share their knowledge in a segment called Content First to help businesses communicate with their target markets. Themes include communication strategies to translate into new prospects and increased revenue, and professional online business marketing topics.

"Market intelligence that our participants will find useful in creating new business opportunities are for the taking. Our participants have always looked forward to these sessions," adds Mr Tan.

Jewellery Seasons China will be held from 28 November - 1 December 2019 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Centre. For onsite live photos, please click https://live.photoplus.cn/live/17545130.

Informa Markets Global Jewellery Events Calendar 2019-2020

Exhibitions

Dates

Venue

Mainland China

China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair - Shanghai

28 November - 1 December 2019

Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center

China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair - Shenzhen

14 - 17 March 2020

Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center

Hong Kong Region

SEASONS | Spring - Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair

3 - 6 March 2020

AsiaWorld-Expo - Hong Kong

June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair

25 - 28 June 2020

Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre

SEASONS | Autumn - Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair

13 - 16 September 2019

AsiaWorld-Expo - Hong Kong

September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair

13 - 19 September 2019

AsiaWorld-Expo - Hong Kong

Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre

Taiwan Region

Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair

15 - 18 November 2019

Taipei World Trade Center

Japan

Japan Jewellery Fair

14 - 16 October 2020

Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Center

India

Kolkata Jewellery & Gem Fair

15 - 16 November 2019

Milan Mela Complex - Kolkata

Chennai Jewellery & Gem Fair

20 - 22 March 2020

Chennai Trade Centre

Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl & Gem Fair

12 - 14 June 2020

HICC, Novotel - Hyderabad

Delhi Jewellery & Gem Fair

26 - 28 September 2019

Pragati Maidan - Delhi

Mumbai Jewellery & Gem Fair

26 - 27 November 2020

TBC

Middle East

Jewellery Arabia Bahrain

19 - 23 November 2019

The Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre

Turkey

Istanbul Jewelry Show I

19 - 22 March 2020

CNR Expo Center - Istanbul

Istanbul Jewelry Show II

10 - 13 October 2020

CNR Expo Center - Istanbul


