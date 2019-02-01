Here’s What Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s (HKG:1349) P/E Is Telling Us

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s (HKG:1349) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical has a P/E ratio of 48.04, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 2.1%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical:

P/E of 48.04 = CN¥4.07 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.085 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical’s earnings per share fell by 45% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 1.9% over the last 5 years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 14% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio. This might lead to low expectations.

How Does Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical has a significantly higher P/E than the average (13.5) P/E for companies in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical’s Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical’s CN¥343m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.