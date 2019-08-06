Is Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology (HKG:6826) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (HKG:6826) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology

What Is Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology had CN¥36.7m in debt in December 2018; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has CN¥1.46b in cash, leading to a CN¥1.42b net cash position.

SEHK:6826 Historical Debt, August 6th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology had liabilities of CN¥451.3m due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥149.6m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥1.46b in cash and CN¥471.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast CN¥1.33b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, but that shouldn't be an issue given the it doesn't have a lot of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 61% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.