COVID-hit Shanghai heads for lockdown exit but China still lost in economic gloom

Ryan Woo and Stella Qiu
·4 min read

By Ryan Woo and Stella Qiu

BEIJING (Reuters) -Pandemic-hit Shanghai, China's financial hub, unveiled more post-lockdown plans on Thursday as it moves towards a return to normalcy, but a nationwide economic recovery is still a distance away, heightening a sense of urgency for more support.

China's biggest city by economic output has suffered from the lockdown imposed in early April. Other cities not under lockdown but still hemmed in by COVID curbs, including Beijing, have also struggled, with the highly transmissible Omicron provoking stronger responses from health authorities this year.

With the government refusing to loosen its zero tolerance stance on COVID, factories and businesses have been bruised by disruptions caused by lockdowns, endless mass testing and mobility restrictions on vast swathes of the population.

Shanghai is set to finally emerge from its lockdown on June 1 after new infections fell sharply. The mega-city of 25 million people has been cautiously allowing more of its population to venture out and putting more vehicles back onto its once busy streets and boulevards.

City officials said on Thursday that students in junior and senior high school could return to offline classes from June 6, following word earlier in the week that shopping malls and department stores would be allowed to reopen, although in batches, from June 1.

ECONOMIC WOES

As the focus turns to recovery, Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday offered a grim view of the world's second-biggest economy, saying the difficulties it faces in some aspects were even greater than in 2020, when China was first hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many private-sector economists expect gross domestic product to contract in April-June from a year earlier versus the first quarter's 4.8% growth.

China will strive to achieve "reasonable" GDP growth in the second quarter, Li told thousands of government officials across the country in an online conference.

"The unusual meeting caps an increasingly urgent series of official pronouncements in recent days attempting to resolve the economic disruption caused by the wave of COVID-19 lockdowns," research group Gavekal Dragonomics wrote in a note on Thursday.

"The urgent high-level focus on stabilising growth opens the door for more aggressive stimulus measures to be deployed in coming weeks."

Underlining the tension between economic and COVID policies and the sensitivity surrounding their discussion, social media sharing of state television reports on Li's teleconference was intermittently blocked on China's heavily policed internet.

Some online groups on China's popular WeChat mobile app also forbade the sharing of unverified transcripts - audio or written - from the conference as well as discussion about the event, fearing suspension of their accounts.

BUSINESS CONFIDENCE

"Macroeconomic confidence in China has now deteriorated to the point where what is required is not a loosening around the edges of these broad policy priorities, but wholesale policy U-turns," said JPMorgan in a commentary.

The central bank said on Thursday it would promote more credit for smaller firms and urged financial institutions to prioritise lending to central and western regions, as well as areas and sectors hammered by COVID outbreaks.

The finance ministry also said on Thursday it would offer subsidies to Chinese airlines from May 21 to July 20 to help them weather the coronavirus-induced downturn and higher oil prices.

Domestic air traffic has plummeted because of lockdowns in Shanghai and surrounding cities. Shanghai-based China Eastern said passenger numbers sank 90.7% in April from a year earlier.

Overall air passenger traffic last month plunged nearly 85% year-on-year, and stood at barely 15% of its pre-COVID level in 2019, China's aviation regulator said on Thursday.

Offering a glimmer of hope, the China Passenger Car Association said on Thursday that national vehicle sales rose 34% in the first three weeks of May compared with the corresponding period in April.

But, with measures to control COVID outbreaks depressing incomes, the sales volume was still 16% lower than 12 months earlier, the industry association cautioned.

Road freight transportation and express delivery from distribution centres last week were both stronger than a month earlier but still down sharply on the year, Nomura Global Economics said.

"As long as China does not relax its COVID policy, any other policy measures are of little value right now," said an automotive fastener factory owner surnamed Zheng in the eastern province of Zhejiang.

"Everybody has little confidence or enthusiasm to invest now."

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Stella Qiu, Winni Zhou, Yan Zhang, Ellen Zhang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Gareth Jones)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chloe Kim says Eileen Gu is 'an inspiration to young girls' after the Chinese skier's Olympic breakout

    The American gold medal-winning snowboarder said she has "nothing but pride" for Gu, the American-born Chinese skier whom she's known "for a few years."

  • China's voluntary pension funds lose US$10.9 billion amid equity-market volatility, pointing to need for more investor choice

    China's voluntary employee pension funds reported a 2.8 per cent loss in the first quarter as bets on the stock market blew up amid a slump, highlighting the impact of market volatility and indicating a need for a more market-oriented fund-management approach as Beijing reforms its massive pension system. An approach that gives individual investors more control over allocations in the so-called Pillar 2 pension scheme is a likely development, experts said. International financial institutions su

  • The Pentagon hung the Ukrainian flag upside down during a virtual meeting with the country's military leaders

    US and Ukrainian defense officials have previously met in front of the correct display of the Ukrainian flag.

  • NATO chief says Putin ‘made a big strategic mistake’ by invading Ukraine

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin “made a big, strategic mistake” when he invaded Ukraine in late February, spurring the expansion of the Western security alliance with the incoming additions of Finland and Sweden. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Stoltenberg said it was clear Putin wanted…

  • Chinese social media users react to the Texas school shooting: 'Is this the price of America's freedom?'

    The shooting was a trending topic in China, with a hashtag related to the incident getting more than 140 million views on the Twitter-like Weibo.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 38 pieces of Russian military equipment and repel 9 attacks in eastern Ukraine

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 21:27 Soldiers of the Ukrainian Joint Forces repulsed 9 Russian attacks and destroyed 38 pieces of Russian military equipment; fighting continues at 6 locations.

  • China's foreign minister starts Pacific tour in the Solomons

    China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a 20-strong delegation arrived in the Solomon Islands Thursday at the start of an eight-nation tour that comes amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. China says the trip builds on a long history of friendly relations between Beijing and the island nations.

  • EXPLAINER: What's at stake for China on South Pacific visit?

    China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting the South Pacific with a 20-person delegation this week in a display of Beijing's growing military and diplomatic presence in the region. The U.S. has traditionally been the area's major power, but China has been pursuing inroads, particularly with the Solomon Islands, a nation less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from Australia.

  • Marcia Pledger: Avondale Travel's high-end service paid off during the pandemic

    COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the travel industry. Yet, agencies that survived, like Avondale Travel, were also reminded of their value.

  • Trump-endorsed Texas Attorney General Paxton attributes election win to his record

    Ken Paxton attributes his win in the Texas attorney general primary election to his record

  • Inflation may be a lot lower than anyone thinks — even the Fed

    U.S. inflation in April plunged to an annualized rate of 4.1% — less than half of where it stood in the prior month. If you focus on the monthly rate of change, as shown in the chart below, then it becomes readily apparent how much inflation dropped from March to April. The CPI’s 12-month rate of change is inflated by big jumps in June and October of 2021 and March of this year.

  • Russian Land Mines Are Killing Ukrainians and Will Take Years to Clear

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian troops may have withdrawn from northern Ukraine but the land mines they scattered across the area pose a significant problem to a semblance of normal life resuming, according to Kyiv’s mayor.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningVita

  • Citigroup's CEO says she is certain that war in Ukraine and the energy crisis will plunge Europe into a recession

    War in Ukraine and the energy crisis have left Europe highly vulnerable to economic downturn, Jane Fraser told the World Economic Forum Monday.

  • Japan, US fly fighters after China drill, N. Korean missiles

    Japanese and U.S. forces have conducted a joint fighter jet flight over the Sea of Japan, Japan’s Defense Ministry said Thursday, in an apparent response to a Russia-China joint bomber flight while U.S. President Joe Biden was in Tokyo. The Japan-U.S. joint flight on Wednesday was meant to “confirm combined capabilities of the Japanese SDF and the U.S. forces and to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance," the Joint Staff of the Japanese Self-Defense Force said in a statement. The flight was also held hours after North Korea fired three missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile, toward the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, amid concerns about another nuclear test by Pyongyang.

  • Elon Musk says he 'strongly' believes in the Second Amendment the day after Robb Elementary shooting but said there should be 'tight background checks'

    His remarks come the day after the deadliest elementary school shooting since Sandy Hook. At least 21 people were killed in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

  • Tightening COVID net, Beijing issues punishments and stark warnings

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's COVID-hit capital Beijing further tightened its dragnet on the virus with zero community transmission the target, punishing workplaces that flout rules or circumvent curbs and imploring residents to police their own movements. With Shanghai, China's business and commercial hub, and numerous other giant cities also shackled by partial lockdowns or other curbs, the zero-COVID approach remains the government's focus despite the damage it has done to the world's second-biggest economy and global supply chains. Zhong Dongbo, a senior Beijing health official, told a news conference on Wednesday that the capital's COVID battle was at a critical moment, "like a boat sailing against the current and risking falling back if it doesn't move forward".

  • Analysis-As N.Korea gears up for potential nuclear test, missiles get little domestic fanfare

    North Korean state media has kept quiet about a recent flurry of missile tests amid an unprecedented coronavirus wave - perhaps to avoid overshadowing a potential nuclear test, analysts say. North Korea launched three missiles on Wednesday, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the HS-17, prompting live-fire drills by the United States and South Korea and a renewed push for fresh U.N. sanctions. The tests show the North is committed to making technical progress on its weapons programmes, analysts say.

  • Analysis-Schroeder throws in towel as German industry clings on to Russian gas

    Gerhard Schroeder has backed off from taking a top role at Russian energy giant Gazprom, dealing a setback to Germany's gas lobby as it seeks to keep the energy lifeline from Russia open. The former German chancellor played a critical role in establishing the energy bond between the countries and defending it over two decades. Earlier this month, following a barrage of criticism, Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft said Schroeder was stepping down from its board.

  • Poland requests six additional Patriot batteries from the United States

    Poland wants a package of "omnidirectional radars, missile launchers, and a stock of missiles,” Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said.

  • Boeing capsule lands back on Earth after space shakedown

    It was a quick trip back: The Starliner capsule parachuted into the New Mexico desert just four hours after leaving the orbiting lab, with airbags attached to cushion the landing. Aside from thruster failures and cooling system snags, Starliner appeared to clinch its high-stakes shakedown cruise, 2 1/2 years after its botched first try. Added Boeing's Mark Nappi, a vice president: “On a scale of one to 10, I think I’d give it a 15."