Shanghai hit by COVID protests as anger spreads across China

9
Brenda Goh
·3 min read

By Brenda Goh

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Protests simmered in Shanghai early on Sunday, as residents in several Chinese cities, many of them angered by a deadly fire in the country's far west, pushed back against heavy COVID-19 curbs nearly three years into the pandemic.

A fire on Thursday that killed 10 people in a high-rise building in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang region, has sparked widespread public anger as many internet users surmised that residents could not escape in time because the building was partially locked down, which city officials denied.

In Shanghai, China's most populous city and financial hub, residents gathered on Saturday night at the city's Wulumuqi Road - which borrows its name from Urumqi - for a vigil that turned into a protest in the early hours of Sunday.

“Lift lockdown for Urumqi, lift lockdown for Xinjiang, lift lockdown for all of China!” the crowds in Shanghai shouted, according to a video circulated on social media.

At one point a large group began shouting, “Down with the Chinese Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping, free Urumqi!”, according to witnesses and videos, in a rare public protest against the Chinese leadership.

A large group of police looked on and sometimes tried to break up the crowd.

China is battling a surge in infections that has prompted lockdowns and other restrictions in cities across the country as Beijing adheres to a zero-COVID policy even as much of the world tries to coexist with the coronavirus.

China defends President Xi Jinping's signature zero-COVID policy as life-saving and necessary to prevent overwhelming the healthcare system. Officials have vowed to continue with it despite the growing public pushback and its mounting toll on the world's second-biggest economy.

Videos from Shanghai widely shared on Chinese social media showed crowds facing dozens of police and calling out chants including: “Serve the people”, “We don’t want health codes” and “We want freedom".

Some social media users posted screenshots of street signs for Wulumuqi Road, both to evade censors and show support for protesters in Shanghai. Others shared comments or posts calling for all of “you brave young people” to be careful. Many included advice on what to do if police came or started arresting people during a protest or vigil.

ANGER NATIONWIDE

Shanghai's 25 million people were put under lockdown for two months earlier this year, an ordeal that provoked anger and protest.

Chinese authorities have since then sought to be more targeted in their COVID curbs, but that effort has been challenged by a surge in infections as China faces its first winter with the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

While low by global standards, China's case numbers have hit record highs for days, with nearly 40,000 new infections reported by health authorities on Sunday for the previous day.

On Friday night, crowds took to the streets of Urumqi, chanting "End the lockdown!" and pumping their fists in the air after the deadly fire, according to videos circulated on Chinese social media.

Many of Urumqi's 4 million residents have been under some of the country's longest lockdowns, barred from leaving their homes for as long as 100 days.

In Beijing, 2,700 km (1,700 miles) away, some residents under lockdown staged small protests or confronted local officials on Saturday over movement restrictions, with some successfully pressuring them into lifting the curbs ahead of a schedule.

A video shared with Reuters showed Beijing residents in an unidentifiable part of the capital marching around an open-air carpark on Saturday, shouting "End the lockdown!"

The Beijing government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

The next few weeks could be the worst in China since the early weeks of the pandemic both for the economy and the healthcare system, Mark Williams of Capital Economics said in note last week, as efforts to contain the outbreak will require additional localised lockdowns in many cities.

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard, Yew Lun Tian and Liz Lee in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Shanghai residents hold vigil for Urumqi fire victims

    STORY: The fire in a high-rise building in the Xinjiang capital, which killed 10 on Thursday night, went viral on social media as many internet users surmised that residents could not escape in time because the building was partially locked down. On Saturday night, a group of Shanghai residents lit candles and laid flowers for the victims on a section of Wulumuqi Road, named after Urumqi in Mandarin spelling. Video from a witness showed some people carrying signs that paid tribute to the Urumqi victims, while many appeared to express frustration towards the authorities by holding up blank pieces of paper. One person even held a sign that said "wake up" in English, along with the Chinese opening line to the national anthem, "Rise up, those who refuse to be slaves". Shanghai, China's most populous city and financial hub that endured a two-month lockdown earlier this year, tightened testing requirements on Saturday for entering cultural venues such as museums and libraries, requiring people to present a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours, down from 72 hours earlier.

  • Protests erupt in Xinjiang and Beijing after deadly fire

    Public anger in China towards widening COVID-19 lockdowns across the country erupted into rare protests in China’s far western Xinjiang region and the country's capital of Beijing, as nationwide infections set another record. Crowds took to the streets on Friday night in Xinjiang's capital of Urumqi, chanting "End the lockdown!" and pumping their fists in the air, after a deadly fire on Thursday triggered anger over their prolonged COVID-19 lockdown according to videos circulated on Chinese social media on Friday night. Videos showed people in a plaza singing China's national anthem with its lyric, "Rise up, those who refuse to be slaves!" while others shouted that they wanted to be released from lockdowns.

  • Attention turns to presidential poll after Taiwan ruling party thrashing

    Attention is turning to Taiwan's next presidential election in 2024 after the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was thrashed at local elections on Saturday, with President Tsai Ing-wen's move to focus on China backfiring with voters. None of those elected have direct say in policy on China. China views the island as its own territory and has been ramping up military activities to assert those claims, fuelling global concern especially given Taiwan's major role as a semiconductor producer.

  • China On Slippery Grounds As UK Restricts Chinese-Made Surveillance Systems

    The U.K. Cabinet Office has told central government departments to stop installing Chinese-made surveillance systems on "sensitive sites," citing security risks, Financial Times reported. Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden said it would cover visual surveillance equipment "produced by companies subject to the National Intelligence Law of the People's Republic of China." A security review found that "in light of the threat to the U.K. and the increasing capability and connectivity of these sys

  • Far from "zero-COVID," cases in China are setting new records

    As other nations seem to be living with the virus, China is doubling down on its draconian policy, and that's fueling a rare backlash in the tightly controlled nation.

  • More anti-COVID protests in China triggered by deadly fire

    Protests against China’s restrictive COVID-19 measures appeared to roil in a number of cities Saturday night, in displays of public defiance fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region. Many protests could not be immediately confirmed, but in Shanghai, police used pepper spray to stop around 300 protesters who had gathered at Middle Urumqi Road at midnight, bringing flowers, candles and signs reading “Urumqi, November 24, those who died rest in peace” to memorialize the 10 deaths caused by a fire in an apartment building in Xinjiang’s capital city Urumqi. A protester who gave only his family name, Zhao, said one of his friends was beaten by police and two friends were pepper sprayed.

  • China’s Daily Covid Tally Tops 30,000 for First Time as Curbs Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s daily Covid infections broke through 30,000 for the first time ever as officials struggle to contain outbreaks that have triggered a growing number of restrictions across the country’s most important cities. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUS Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayTiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Crypto Firm Amber, Dies at 30At Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Second TermC

  • Snow to blanket Kyiv from Sunday as power still in short supply

    Grid operator Ukrenergo said on Saturday that electricity producers were able to cover only three-quarters of consumption needs, necessitating restrictions and blackouts across the country. Sergey Kovalenko, chief operating officer of YASNO, which provides energy to Kyiv, said the situation in the city has improved but still remained "quite difficult." "If you haven't had at least four hours of electricity in the past day, write to DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks, colleagues will help you figure out what the problem is," Kovalenko wrote on his Facebook page.

  • Vatican says China violated pact on bishops, wants explanation

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -The Vatican on Saturday accused Chinese authorities of violating a bilateral pact on the appointment of bishops by installing one in a diocese not recognised by the Holy See. A statement said the Vatican learned with "surprise and regret" that the bishop of another district had been installed as auxiliary, or assistant, bishop in Jiangxi. The unauthorized installation appeared to be one of the most serious violations of a 2018 agreement between the Vatican and Beijing on the appointment of bishops.

  • Ukraine's four nuclear power plants reconnected to grid - IAEA

    Ukraine's four nuclear power plants have been reconnected to the national power grid after completely losing off-site power earlier this week, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday. The facilities were all disconnected from the grid on Wednesday for the first time in Ukrainian history after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on vital infrastructure. In a statement, the IAEA nuclear watchdog said Ukraine had informed it on Friday that its Rivne, South Ukraine and Khmelnytskyy plants had been reconnected.

  • I know a lot about Trump and 'news.' Can the media change how it covers him? | Mike Kelly

    Can the American press corps change the way it covers Trump? It really should.

  • Putin claims Russia "sincerely" hoped for reunification of Donbas with Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia should have annexed part of Donbas earlier, but it allegedly hoped that Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts would be able to reunite with Ukraine. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, citing Putin during a meeting with "mothers of Russian military" Quote: "As for 2014, of course, in retrospect, we are all smart, but we assumed that it might be possible to reach an agreement, and Luhansk and Donetsk would somehow be able to reunite with Ukraine withi

  • Exclusive-China central bank to offer cheap loans to support developers' bonds-sources

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank will offer cheap loans to financial firms for buying bonds issued by property developers, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said, the strongest policy support yet for the crisis-hit sector. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) hopes the loans will boost market sentiment toward the heavily indebted property sector, which has lurched from crisis to crisis over the past year, and rescue a number of private developers, said the people, who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media. China has stepped up support in recent weeks for the property sector, a pillar accounting for a quarter of the world's second-biggest economy.

  • Falling house prices will help the Fed tame inflation – but they also increase the risk of a prolonged economic downturn

    "Eventually this should spill over and begin to impact jobs growth and the labor market," Macquarie's head of economics David Doyle told Insider.

  • Trial begins for 2 Swedes charged with spying for Russia

    Two Iranian-born Swedish brothers were on trial in Sweden Friday, charged with spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for a decade. Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, appeared before the Stockholm District Court to face charges of having worked jointly to pass information to Russia between Sept. 28, 2011, and Sept. 20, 2021. Between 2014 and 2015, Peyman Kia worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency but also for the country's armed forces.

  • EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead

    The European Union and the United States are treading precariously close to a major trans-Atlantic trade dispute at a time when the two Western giants want to show unity in the face of challenges from Russia and China. EU trade ministers on Friday insisted they would be forced to respond if Washington stuck to all the terms of its Inflation Reduction Act, which is favorable to local companies through subsidies and, according to the EU, will unfairly discriminate against its firms that want to compete for contracts.

  • Microsoft overtakes Amazon as most popular hedge fund bet: Goldman Sachs

    Microsoft has replaced Amazon as the name most likely to appear as a top holding for the market's big players.

  • Chasten Buttigieg responds to Tucker Carlson over claim husband ‘lied’ about sexual orientation

    Chasten Buttigieg during a Friday appearance on CNN pushed back on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s remark that Buttigieg’s husband, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, “lied” about his sexual orientation. Carlson began his talk show on Wednesday by discussing the recent mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., attacking a tweet posted by…

  • Kremlin does not like Zelenskyys categorical stance on liberating Crimea

    Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President, has stated that the liberation of Crimea is out of the question while commenting on the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, quoting Peskov Quote from Peskov: "You know that since the very beginning, and the President [Putin - ed.

  • China reports third consecutive daily record for new COVID cases

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China reported 35,183 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 25, of which 3,474 were symptomatic and 31,709 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday, setting a new high for the third consecutive day. Excluding imported cases, China reported 34,909 new local cases on Friday, of which 3,405 were symptomatic and 31,504 were asymptomatic, up from 32,695 a day earlier. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 304,093 cases with symptoms.